Rectifier
Rectifier
Sometimes a record’s title tells you almost everything you need to know. Bourbon & Flowers, the new EP from Milwaukee’s Rectifier, mixes boozy more
Jul 11, 2013 10:40 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
The Belle Weather Take a Chance
It’s no mystery that most bands face challenges on a daily basis, from where to play to the creation of set lists to what items they can afford. More so than most bands, though, Milwaukee’s The Belle Weather seek out challenges more
Jul 9, 2013 11:08 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
Rectifier
This much is certain: Katie Mack, the powerhouse vocalist for Milwaukee rockers Rectifier, can (and no doubt will) kick your ass. The first line out of her mouth on Something Warm's opening track “Get What You Get”—“Woke up th more
Dec 27, 2011 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews 1 Comments