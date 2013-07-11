RSS

Rectifier

Sometimes a record’s title tells you almost everything you need to know. Bourbon & Flowers, the new EP from Milwaukee’s Rectifier, mixes boozy more

Jul 11, 2013 10:40 PM Album Reviews

belleweather.jpg.jpe

It’s no mystery that most bands face challenges on a daily basis, from where to play to the creation of set lists to what items they can afford. More so than most bands, though, Milwaukee’s The Belle Weather seek out challenges more

Jul 9, 2013 11:08 PM Local Music

blogimage17212.jpe

This much is certain: Katie Mack, the powerhouse vocalist for Milwaukee rockers Rectifier, can (and no doubt will) kick your ass. The first line out of her mouth on Something Warm's opening track “Get What You Get”—“Woke up th more

Dec 27, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES