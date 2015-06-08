RSS

Dear EarthTalk: What are so-called non-human rights? – Richard Montcalm, Jenkintown, PA Non-humanrights is a term coined by animal welfare activist and lawyer Steven Wise, whohas campaigned for three decades to achieve actual legal rights fo.. more

Jun 8, 2015 8:49 PM , News Features

Jan 16, 2015 8:40 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee could create jobs and help the environment by viewing the city’s trash as a valuable resource and a new recycling facility as a way to spur economic more

Jul 24, 2013 1:29 AM News Features

When campaigning for governor in 2010, Scott Walker promised that he would create 250,000 jobs in his first term. Each act of his administration would serve that goal—including his stewardship of the environment... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 30 Comments

SATURDAY, APRIL 16 Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful 2011 Great American Cleanup Volunteers both young and old, as well as families, youth groups, schools, businesses and churches are invited to take part in the Keep America .. more

Apr 14, 2011 4:50 PM Daily Dose

Many people are trying to incorporate more eco-friendly habits into their lives that promise to have a positive impact on the environment, and on their pocketbooks too. But how much are we talking about? Here are some examples to help p.. more

Feb 25, 2011 6:57 PM Health & Wellness

The candidates have filed their campaign finance reports and trumpeted the good news about their fund-raising prowess during the second quarter of 2010. But behind the cheery press releases claiming that each candidate is a good bet for don... more

Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

Through Thursday, June 10, over 35 participating restaurants will be offering special three-course menus for $10 at lunch and $20 or $30 at dinner as part of Milwaukee’s annual Downtown Dining Week promotion. Among the restaurants offering more

Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Going paper-less isn't just for tree-huggers anymore. Businesses are realizing that reducing their paper use isn't only environmentally responsible. It's also extremely economical and efficient. Associated paper costs such as copying.. more

Mar 1, 2010 4:42 PM Health & Wellness

The dining areas, while not vast, nevertheless feel pleasantlyspacious&mda meal?” ,Dining Out more

Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 3 Comments

After a hard-fought series against their rivals the Chicago Cubs, who they bested in two out of three games this weekend, the Brewers hope to keep their momentum going as they begin a home series against the Florida Marlins tonight with a 7... more

May 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

          Interior Systems, Inc., now located on the sixth floor of 241 North Broadway, grew into the 'greatest décor and seating company in the world' because owner Lindsey Bovinet imagined his dream. Beginning in 1979 with Bovinet's $5.. more

Apr 15, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

General Billy Mitchell was predicting the future of aerial warfare when a restaurant opened near the airfield that would bear his name. Under different names and different owners, the place now cal,Dining Out more

Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 5 Comments

SI.com is reporting that Mark Attanasio alone pulled the trigger on firing Ned Yost:Firing line: Sources say Attanasio made call to can YostBrewers owner Mark Attanasio, not general manager Doug Melvin, is the one who made the call to can mana.. more

Oct 13, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

WHY US? WHY MILWAUKEE? HOW DID A CITY KNOWN FOR ITS GERMAN ROOTS BECOME HOST TO THE WORLD& Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance ,Cover Story more

Aug 14, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitz what a world, ain’a? And I don’t know about you, but I’mhaving one heck of a hard time believing it’s already the,Art for Art's Sake more

Apr 16, 2008 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

History and art collide in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s latest featured exhibit, Fot Foto: Modernity in Central Europe, 1918-1945 ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

