Recycling
Do Animals Have Legal Rights?
Dear EarthTalk: What are so-called non-human rights? – Richard Montcalm, Jenkintown, PA Non-humanrights is a term coined by animal welfare activist and lawyer Steven Wise, whohas campaigned for three decades to achieve actual legal rights fo.. more
Jun 8, 2015 8:49 PM Roddy Scheer, Doug Moss News Features
Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Closures
Jan 16, 2015 8:40 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
There’s Gold in That Garbage
Milwaukee could create jobs and help the environment by viewing the city’s trash as a valuable resource and a new recycling facility as a way to spur economic more
Jul 24, 2013 1:29 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Why Recall Scott Walker?
When campaigning for governor in 2010, Scott Walker promised that he would create 250,000 jobs in his first term. Each act of his administration would serve that goal—including his stewardship of the environment... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 30 Comments
Earth Day 2011 Activities
SATURDAY, APRIL 16 Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful 2011 Great American Cleanup Volunteers both young and old, as well as families, youth groups, schools, businesses and churches are invited to take part in the Keep America .. more
Apr 14, 2011 4:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Save Money With These 10 Easy Eco-Tips
Many people are trying to incorporate more eco-friendly habits into their lives that promise to have a positive impact on the environment, and on their pocketbooks too. But how much are we talking about? Here are some examples to help p.. more
Feb 25, 2011 6:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
The Money Game
The candidates have filed their campaign finance reports and trumpeted the good news about their fund-raising prowess during the second quarter of 2010. But behind the cheery press releases claiming that each candidate is a good bet for don... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Downtown Dining Week
Through Thursday, June 10, over 35 participating restaurants will be offering special three-course menus for $10 at lunch and $20 or $30 at dinner as part of Milwaukee’s annual Downtown Dining Week promotion. Among the restaurants offering more
Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Real Cost of Office Paper
Going paper-less isn't just for tree-huggers anymore. Businesses are realizing that reducing their paper use isn't only environmentally responsible. It's also extremely economical and efficient. Associated paper costs such as copying.. more
Mar 1, 2010 4:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
A Pleasant Dip in the Water
The dining areas, while not vast, nevertheless feel pleasantlyspacious&mda meal?” ,Dining Out more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Dining Preview 3 Comments
Brewers vs. Marlins
After a hard-fought series against their rivals the Chicago Cubs, who they bested in two out of three games this weekend, the Brewers hope to keep their momentum going as they begin a home series against the Florida Marlins tonight with a 7... more
May 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Interview: "Upcycled Art Auction" @ Interior Systems, Inc.
Interior Systems, Inc., now located on the sixth floor of 241 North Broadway, grew into the 'greatest décor and seating company in the world' because owner Lindsey Bovinet imagined his dream. Beginning in 1979 with Bovinet's $5.. more
Apr 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Runway to Robert’s
General Billy Mitchell was predicting the future of aerial warfare when a restaurant opened near the airfield that would bear his name. Under different names and different owners, the place now cal,Dining Out more
Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview 5 Comments
Mark A called for Yost's head
SI.com is reporting that Mark Attanasio alone pulled the trigger on firing Ned Yost:Firing line: Sources say Attanasio made call to can YostBrewers owner Mark Attanasio, not general manager Doug Melvin, is the one who made the call to can mana.. more
Oct 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Authentically Irish
WHY US? WHY MILWAUKEE? HOW DID A CITY KNOWN FOR ITS GERMAN ROOTS BECOME HOST TO THE WORLD& Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance ,Cover Story more
Aug 14, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
Never and Always
I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitz what a world, ain’a? And I don’t know about you, but I’mhaving one heck of a hard time believing it’s already the,Art for Art's Sake more
Apr 16, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Foto: Modernity in Central Europe, 1918-1945
History and art collide in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s latest featured exhibit, Fot Foto: Modernity in Central Europe, 1918-1945 ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee