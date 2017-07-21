Red Accordion
Kenosha County Parks Celebrates 90th Anniversary
Kenosha County Parks will celebrate their 90th anniversarywith a celebration at Petrifying Springs Park on Saturday, August 5 from noon-8p.m.The celebration will feature performances from GratefulDeadliners, Saddlebrook, The Sam Llanas B.. more
Jul 21, 2017 7:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Talking to Filmmakers
TheAmerican Film Institute has long organized forums for filmmakers to discusstheir work. The results occasionally find their way to print. Edited by GeorgeStevens, Jr. and out now in paperback, Conversationsat the America.. more
Jan 21, 2014 2:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Parker Drew As Twain at the Brumder
Mark Twain passed away on April 21st of 1910. He was 74 at the time. Coincidentally, in 1910, George Brumder had built a mansion on Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee. This weekend, performer Parker Drew plays Twain in a one-man show at the Brumder. Th.. more
Apr 19, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Red Accordion Hits the Right Notes
The Red Accordion (1137 N. Old World Third St.) is an ideal spot for a quiet lunch Downtown. The fare tends to be light, with items like bratwurst and lamb sliders. The restaurant has always featured a soup of the day, but now the choices h... more
Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Red Accordion Wins Fans With Tapas, Sliders and Brews
Sports, anyone? After more than a decade in business, the restaurant that first opened as Café Vecchio Mondo received a major makeover and transformed into a sports bar. The café’s menu had evolved over the years, but this time owner R more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview