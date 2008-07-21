RSS
Red Album
Weezer
Getready to laugh, cry or do both the moment you hear Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo startr Red Album ,CD Reviews more
Jul 21, 2008 12:00 AM Saby Reyes-Kulkarni Album Reviews
In Defense of Weezer's Confusing New Album
Since Weezer died a decade ago, fans have had a difficult time reconciling themselves with the parasitic monster that assumed the band’s corpse. At times this new, faux Weezer made a convincing case that they were the same, power-pop-loving lads .. more
Jun 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Blessed by Brahms
After readingthrough the score of a brand-new work by a friend and fellow composer,the s Times of Trouble ,Classical Music/Dance more
Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music 1 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!