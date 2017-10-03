RSS

Red Arrow Park

Milwaukee filmmaker Erik Ljung’s documentary on the Dontre Hamilton killing, The Blood Is at the Doorstep, is the centerpiece of this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival. more

Oct 3, 2017 2:23 PM Film

In light of severe recent flooding in southwestern Wisconsin, CERF+, “the leading nonprofit organization that uniquely focuses on safeguarding artists’ livelihoods nationwide," has offered its services to regional artists in form of larg... more

Aug 8, 2017 1:44 PM Visual Arts

This year marks the 43rd annual Morning Glory FineCraft Fair. The festival has become a mainstay of downtown Milwaukeesummers, with original, handcrafted treasures from more than 100 talented andskilled artists.The nationally recognize.. more

Aug 1, 2017 5:36 PM Sponsored Content

For over a decade, Summerfest had a snowy counterpart festival know as “Winterfest," a longer, but lower-profile event that was meant to attract visitors to Milwaukee during the tough-draw wintertime months. While Winterfest was never ab.. more

Jul 10, 2017 4:17 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Sep 23, 2016 5:25 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

It may be hard to imagine sitting outside with a beer inhand during this Wisconsin winter weather, but Milwaukee’s Traveling BeerGarden just announced their 2016 tour schedule to help you imagine a warmerplace.With two cons.. more

Jan 29, 2016 8:40 PM Around MKE

We’re disappointed but not surprised by Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s decision not to charge ex-Milwaukee Police Officer Christopher Manney for shooting an unarmed Dontre Hamilton an estimated 14 times in broad daylight... more

Dec 23, 2014 11:56 PM Expresso 9 Comments

We’ve rounded up more than 20 ways to treat yourself this New Year’s Eve. more

Dec 23, 2014 11:04 PM Music Feature 5 Comments

The media have been focused on the outpouring of anger following the shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., by a police officer. But the same anger and more

Aug 28, 2014 3:05 AM Expresso 2 Comments

Belts were tight across the board in 2013, a year marked by austerity and sequestration, but that’s all the more reason to splurge a bit this New Year’s Eve. As usual, Milwaukee welcomes the new year with an more

Dec 23, 2013 9:21 PM Music Feature

2012 won’t necessarily be remembered as a great one. It’s almost certain to go down as the year the nation endured another bitter election cycle, stretches of unusual and frequently destructive weather patterns more

Dec 23, 2012 8:36 PM A&E Feature

Mason Jennings was raised in Pennsylvania after moving from Hawaii at a young age, but his folk-pop nonetheless retains the tropical flavor and whimsical spirit of his home state. His balmy tunes about easy love and playful carousing more

Feb 4, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Music fans can bless and blame Gang of Four for inspiring everything from some of alt rock's most resonant moments to the most unfortunate rap-metal muck. Now is as good a time as any for the genuine article to make a return appearance with... more

Jan 31, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Milwaukee's downtown skating rink, the Slice of Ice in Red Arrow Park, is scheduled to open on Thursday, December 9, weather permitting. The rink will be open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11... more

Dec 9, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Spanish Flair: Red, white and black decor and dozens of candelabras at the Wisconsin Club set the tone for “A Taste of Spain,” a benefit for the Friends of the Haggerty Museum of Art. Coconut flan, gazpacho shooters, tapas, Spanish wines an... more

Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

 Theatre group-in-transition Goats & Monkeys  has announced its next free evening. Something of a departure from its usual Shakespeare fare, the 8pm Goats & Monkeys get together on February 12th will feature readings from contemporary playwright.. more

Jan 24, 2010 10:29 PM Theater

Get outside this winter season! Bored of the same indoor ice rinks? Well, come to the Red Arrow Park and enjoy skating outdoors. There is also a Warming House so you can watch the kids skate around the refrigerated rink... that's right, the... more

Dec 11, 2008 12:00 AM Contests: Holidays

