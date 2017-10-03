Red Arrow Park
'The Blood Is at the Doorstep' Brings You Inside a Family Tragedy
Milwaukee filmmaker Erik Ljung’s documentary on the Dontre Hamilton killing, The Blood Is at the Doorstep, is the centerpiece of this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival. more
Oct 3, 2017 2:23 PM Rob Hullum Film
CERF+ Aids Wisconsin Artists Affected by Flooding
In light of severe recent flooding in southwestern Wisconsin, CERF+, “the leading nonprofit organization that uniquely focuses on safeguarding artists’ livelihoods nationwide," has offered its services to regional artists in form of larg... more
Aug 8, 2017 1:44 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair Showcases Arts Along the Riverwalk
This year marks the 43rd annual Morning Glory FineCraft Fair. The festival has become a mainstay of downtown Milwaukeesummers, with original, handcrafted treasures from more than 100 talented andskilled artists.The nationally recognize.. more
Aug 1, 2017 5:36 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Remembering Winterfest: The Cold-Weather Cousin to the Big Gig
For over a decade, Summerfest had a snowy counterpart festival know as “Winterfest," a longer, but lower-profile event that was meant to attract visitors to Milwaukee during the tough-draw wintertime months. While Winterfest was never ab.. more
Jul 10, 2017 4:17 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
The Forgotten Legacy of the Milwaukee Motion Picture Commission
Sep 23, 2016 5:25 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
2016 Traveling Beer Garden Schedule Released
It may be hard to imagine sitting outside with a beer inhand during this Wisconsin winter weather, but Milwaukee’s Traveling BeerGarden just announced their 2016 tour schedule to help you imagine a warmerplace.With two cons.. more
Jan 29, 2016 8:40 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Dontre Hamilton Deserves Justice
We’re disappointed but not surprised by Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s decision not to charge ex-Milwaukee Police Officer Christopher Manney for shooting an unarmed Dontre Hamilton an estimated 14 times in broad daylight... more
Dec 23, 2014 11:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 9 Comments
Milwaukee’s 2015 New Year’s Eve Guide
We’ve rounded up more than 20 ways to treat yourself this New Year’s Eve. more
Dec 23, 2014 11:04 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 5 Comments
Ferguson Shooting Resonates in Milwaukee
The media have been focused on the outpouring of anger following the shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., by a police officer. But the same anger and more
Aug 28, 2014 3:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Milwaukee's 2014 New Year's Eve Guide
Belts were tight across the board in 2013, a year marked by austerity and sequestration, but that’s all the more reason to splurge a bit this New Year’s Eve. As usual, Milwaukee welcomes the new year with an more
Dec 23, 2013 9:21 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
So Long, 2012
2012 won’t necessarily be remembered as a great one. It’s almost certain to go down as the year the nation endured another bitter election cycle, stretches of unusual and frequently destructive weather patterns more
Dec 23, 2012 8:36 PM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature
Mason Jennings
Mason Jennings was raised in Pennsylvania after moving from Hawaii at a young age, but his folk-pop nonetheless retains the tropical flavor and whimsical spirit of his home state. His balmy tunes about easy love and playful carousing more
Feb 4, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Gang of Four
Music fans can bless and blame Gang of Four for inspiring everything from some of alt rock's most resonant moments to the most unfortunate rap-metal muck. Now is as good a time as any for the genuine article to make a return appearance with... more
Jan 31, 2011 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Slice of Ice
Milwaukee's downtown skating rink, the Slice of Ice in Red Arrow Park, is scheduled to open on Thursday, December 9, weather permitting. The rink will be open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11... more
Dec 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Spanish Flair: Red, white and black decor and dozens of candelabras at the Wisconsin Club set the tone for “A Taste of Spain,” a benefit for the Friends of the Haggerty Museum of Art. Coconut flan, gazpacho shooters, tapas, Spanish wines an... more
Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Goats, Monkeys, Typewriters and David Ives
Theatre group-in-transition Goats & Monkeys has announced its next free evening. Something of a departure from its usual Shakespeare fare, the 8pm Goats & Monkeys get together on February 12th will feature readings from contemporary playwright.. more
Jan 24, 2010 10:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Slice of Ice
Get outside this winter season! Bored of the same indoor ice rinks? Well, come to the Red Arrow Park and enjoy skating outdoors. There is also a Warming House so you can watch the kids skate around the refrigerated rink... that's right, the... more
Dec 11, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Contests: Holidays