In The Red And Brown Water
Monday Night Quarterbacking
Directed by Matt Kemple, Pink Banana Theatre’s Any Given Monday is an intimate little dark comedy staged in their basement black box. The stage is set up like a cozy den. The place is draped in Philadelphia Eagles iconography. After a brief... more
Nov 12, 2014 9:47 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Marti Gobel Unites UPROOTED and Marquette Theatre
Marti Gobel will direct and design costumes for In the Red and Brown Water, an upcoming collaboration between Marquette University Theatre and UPROOTED Theatre. “Nothing like this has been seen in Milwaukee,” says Gobel. “The play is gro... more
Oct 29, 2014 11:49 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Journey of a Track Star from the ’Hood
UPROOTED Theatre and Marquette University Theatre have come together to bringMilwaukee In the Red and Brown Water, apowerful piece from Tarell Alvin McCraney’s The Brother/Sister Plays trilogy. Producing artistic directorand education program c.. more
Oct 29, 2014 5:24 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Letters to Juliet
Sophie has it made. The fact-checker at the most desirable magazine on Earth, The New Yorker, bounces along the bustling streets of Manhattan as if she wandered from a Woody Allen romance, all the while dreaming of becoming a writer. Sophie... more
May 11, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews