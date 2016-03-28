Red Bull
Two Interesting Pairs in Brief Music on the Small Stage
Ordinary Days could be anywhere. The set by Scenic Designer Burt Gross is simple and elegant with functional pieces that suggest the skyline of a major city. There are specific references in the script that firmly set the show in New York City.. more
Mar 28, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
UW-Milwaukee Students Set to Compete in Global Adventure Competition
A team of three UW-Milwaukee students has been given theopportunity of a lifetime in the form of an all expenses trip to Europe. Theywill travel from Florence to Paris, with six stops in between.What’s the catch? They will only have cans .. more
Mar 24, 2016 8:39 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Not-So-Scary Halloween 2010
No scary tricks, just lots of fun and learning at the annual Not-So-Scary Halloween presented by Sendik’s Food Market! This popular family event includes Treat Stops sponsored by Breadsmith, Cedar Crest Ice Crea,Halloween 2010 more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Wicked Whiskey Weekend
Whiskey Bar is throwing the ultimate bash this Halloween! The three-night extravaganza takes place October 28-30, 2010. Thursday includes a Pumpkin Carving Contest, the winner gets either a year supply of Miller Lite or Jack Daniels! Plus, ... more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE