RSS

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus W/ Fit Fo

4fb015d9ce1c8c7a5501c76ec80411b4.jpg.jpe

Congratulationsare in order: The Cedarburg Art Museum has received a tidy grant from theWisconsin Humanities Council to defray the costs of Cedarburg's Bernhard Schneider: From Lens to Brush . The newexhibition focuses on the artist's pa.. more

Sep 14, 2014 8:08 PM Visual Arts

Aug 27, 2014 3:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage10675.jpe

If it were possible to mash everything on alternative radio into a doughy paste, then cook the batter in an easy bake oven for a half hour, the resulting band would probably be indistinguishable from Red Jumpsuit Apparatus. This shape more

Apr 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10594.jpe

If it were possible to mash everything on alternative radio into a doughy paste, then cook the batter in an easy bake oven for a half hour, the resulting band would probably be indistinguishable from Red Jumpsuit Apparatus. This shape more

Apr 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES