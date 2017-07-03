RSS

Red Light Ramen

Ardent is one of the finest dining experiences Milwaukee has to offer; something every Milwaukeean should put on their bucket list. more

Jul 3, 2017 12:25 AM Dining Out 1 Comments

A new trend is taking hold in restaurants around Milwaukee that gives chefs the flexibility to explore cuisine apart from their everyday menus: restaurants within restaurants. more

Jan 17, 2017 3:13 PM Dining Out

Red Light Ramen is the high quality comfort food sister restaurant to chef Justin Carlisle's award-winning Ardent. more

Sep 1, 2016 10:32 AM Dining Out 1 Comments

Lots of restaurant news in the last month, including acouple new Asian spots and a new food truck peddling BBQ. DanDan has opened in theformer Tulip spot at 360 E. Erie. The much anticipated opening is acollaboration between chefs Dan .. more

Aug 26, 2016 2:13 PM Brew City Booze

The ever-popular, late-night foodie favorite, Red LightRamen, just got a little more accessible. Ardent owner and executive chefJustin Carlisle recently announced an expansion into a weekly mobile ramenkitchen beginning Saturday, June 18. .. more

Jun 13, 2016 5:42 PM Around MKE

Building on the Southern black collegiate tradition popularized by the hit 2002 Nick Cannon movie Drumline , DRUMLine Live features 35 instrumentalists and five dancers, playing out like the most epic college football halftime show ever more

Nov 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I love it when I’m lucky enough to score a couple of wine samples. I opened the box to discover a couple of cabernets from Lake County, California -- two 2005's from Snows Lake Vineyards named "One" and "Two." "One" was more

Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

