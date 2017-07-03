Red Light Ramen
Ardent Serves a One-of-a-Kind Dining Experience
Ardent is one of the finest dining experiences Milwaukee has to offer; something every Milwaukeean should put on their bucket list. more
Jul 3, 2017 12:25 AM Franklin K.R. Cline Dining Out 1 Comments
Chefs Branch Out with Restaurants Within Their Restaurants
A new trend is taking hold in restaurants around Milwaukee that gives chefs the flexibility to explore cuisine apart from their everyday menus: restaurants within restaurants. more
Jan 17, 2017 3:13 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
It’s So Cool to Eat Noodles
Red Light Ramen is the high quality comfort food sister restaurant to chef Justin Carlisle's award-winning Ardent. more
Sep 1, 2016 10:32 AM Todd Lazarski Dining Out 1 Comments
New Restaurant and Bar Openings Around Milwaukee
Lots of restaurant news in the last month, including acouple new Asian spots and a new food truck peddling BBQ. DanDan has opened in theformer Tulip spot at 360 E. Erie. The much anticipated opening is acollaboration between chefs Dan .. more
Aug 26, 2016 2:13 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Red Light Ramen to Debut Mobile Kitchen
The ever-popular, late-night foodie favorite, Red LightRamen, just got a little more accessible. Ardent owner and executive chefJustin Carlisle recently announced an expansion into a weekly mobile ramenkitchen beginning Saturday, June 18. .. more
Jun 13, 2016 5:42 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
