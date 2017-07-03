Red Light Winter
PressureCast: Here We Go Again (Episode One-Hundred-Eighty-Eight)
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Jul 3, 2017 7:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Stage-To-Farm: Animal Farm with First Stage
The horses wear cowboy hats and ponytails. The pigs wear pigtails armbands. The dogs wear dog tags and dog collars. Everyone’s in white. There’s a sense of innocence that’s going to be corrupted by exploitation. It’s remarkable how such a vivid at.. more
May 14, 2017 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater 1 Comments
Pabst Milwaukee Brewery to Unveil Beer Garden for Grand Opening Festival
Pabst Milwaukee Brewery will unveil an outdoor beer garden thisSaturday, just in time for the brewery’s grand opening street festival. Thefree, cash only, outdoor event will feature performances by a list of localartists, as well as the .. more
May 11, 2017 2:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
He Taught Hollywood How to Act
Jeff Corey (1914-2002) wasnever a star but became the tutor to the stars. He played in a raft ofpost-World War II pictures including such noirs as The Killers and Kidnapped and costume dramas as Wake of the Red Witch and Bri.. more
May 4, 2017 2:28 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
PressureCast: How WW2 Can Save Call of Duty (Episode One-Hundred-Seventy-Eight)
Apr 24, 2017 2:16 PM Colin Tanner Video Games are Dumb
The Hunt at UWM Union Theatre
Charges ofchild abuse, a crime that once festered in the shadows, have becomecommonplace. Not just Roman Catholic priests, but Protestant pastors, publicschool teachers and swimming pool attendants have been implicated. But in theface.. more
Oct 3, 2013 1:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Drink a Liter of Beer This Weekend at Pere Marquette's Oktoberfest
Milwaukee's amazing stretch of mild, beautiful fall weather looks to stretch into this weekend, which is welcome news for those attending Milwaukee's Oktoberfest celebration at Pere Marquette this weekend.The event—which will feature a beer garden.. more
Oct 1, 2013 8:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Skylight Music's Romantic 'Daddy Long Legs'
Based on Jean Webster's progressive novel from 1912, John Caird and Paul Gordon's Daddy Long Legs has the potential to be a deep, socially conscious romantic-comedy musical. Preliminary outings of this story about a woman earning a college ... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Red Light Winter
Playwright Adam Rapp earned a lot of acclaim (including a 2006 Pulitzer Prize) and a bit of controversy for his risqué drama Red Light Winter , the story of two young, American guys who share a window prostitute in Amsterdam in an more
Jan 31, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Returning To Winter
Adam Rapp’s drama Red Light Winter returns to the stage of the Alchemist Theatre this montha return to a production which had its run tragically cut short due to a random act of violence against a member of its cast. Staged this time in winter, .. more
Jan 27, 2011 4:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Youngblood Theatre Actor Badly Injured, Production Canceled
The Youngblood Theatre Company today announced it is canceling its production of its new drama Red Light Winter after actor and Youngblood co-founder Andrew Edwin Voss was badly attacked this weekend. Voss is in critical condition, the company say.. more
Jan 25, 2010 7:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Flawed But Provocative Red Light Winter
Adam Rapp’s Red Light Winter is a provocative exploration into the nature of human intimacy and theemotional end of sexuality. Though the plot is remarkably well constructed andthere are some really brilliant bits of dialogue, the play’s actio.. more
Jan 22, 2010 11:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Aura of an Opera Star
Renée Fleming is one of the most glamorous and renowned opera stars in the world. Now at t Capriccio ,Classical Music/Dance more
Apr 28, 2009 12:00 AM Steve Spice Classical Music
Al Jarreau
Legendary Milwaukee-area jazz singer Al Jarreau returns home tonight for an 8 p.m. concert A Charlie Brown Christmas ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee