Red Light Winter

vgad_pressurecast 188.jpg.jpe

Jul 3, 2017 7:50 PM Video Games are Dumb

first stage animal farm.jpg.jpe

Paul Ruffolo

The horses wear cowboy hats and ponytails. The pigs wear pigtails armbands. The dogs wear dog tags and dog collars. Everyone’s in white. There’s a sense of innocence that’s going to be corrupted by exploitation. It’s remarkable how such a vivid at.. more

May 14, 2017 11:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

pabstbrewery.jpg.jpe

Pabst Milwaukee Brewery will unveil an outdoor beer garden thisSaturday, just in time for the brewery’s grand opening street festival. Thefree, cash only, outdoor event will feature performances by a list of localartists, as well as the .. more

May 11, 2017 2:43 PM Around MKE

improvoutloud.jpg.jpe

Jeff Corey (1914-2002) wasnever a star but became the tutor to the stars. He played in a raft ofpost-World War II pictures including such noirs as The Killers and Kidnapped and costume dramas as Wake of the Red Witch and Bri.. more

May 4, 2017 2:28 PM I Hate Hollywood

vgad_pressurecast 178.jpg.jpe

Apr 24, 2017 2:16 PM Video Games are Dumb

 Charges ofchild abuse, a crime that once festered in the shadows, have becomecommonplace. Not just Roman Catholic priests, but Protestant pastors, publicschool teachers and swimming pool attendants have been implicated. But in theface.. more

Oct 3, 2013 1:02 PM I Hate Hollywood

milwaukee oktoberfest.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's amazing stretch of mild, beautiful fall weather looks to stretch into this weekend, which is welcome news for those attending Milwaukee's Oktoberfest celebration at Pere Marquette this weekend.The event—which will feature a beer garden.. more

Oct 1, 2013 8:34 PM Around MKE

Based on Jean Webster's progressive novel from 1912, John Caird and Paul Gordon's Daddy Long Legs has the potential to be a deep, socially conscious romantic-comedy musical. Preliminary outings of this story about a woman earning a college ... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage13713.jpe

Playwright Adam Rapp earned a lot of acclaim (including a 2006 Pulitzer Prize) and a bit of controversy for his risqué drama Red Light Winter , the story of two young, American guys who share a window prostitute in Amsterdam in an more

Jan 31, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Adam Rapp’s drama Red Light Winter returns to the stage of the Alchemist Theatre this montha return to a production which had its run tragically cut short due to a random act of violence against a member of its cast. Staged this time in winter, .. more

Jan 27, 2011 4:42 PM Theater

blogimage13639.jpe

Jan 24, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13633.jpe

Jan 22, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13620.jpe

Jan 20, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13598.jpe

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4823.jpe

The Youngblood Theatre Company today announced it is canceling its production of its new drama Red Light Winter after actor and Youngblood co-founder Andrew Edwin Voss was badly attacked this weekend. Voss is in critical condition, the company say.. more

Jan 25, 2010 7:09 PM Around MKE

Adam Rapp’s Red Light Winter is a provocative exploration into the nature of human intimacy and theemotional end of sexuality. Though the plot is remarkably well constructed andthere are some really brilliant bits of dialogue, the play’s actio.. more

Jan 22, 2010 11:14 PM Theater

blogimage9595.jpe

Jan 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9588.jpe

Jan 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6348.jpe

Apr 28, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage4813.jpe

Dec 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

