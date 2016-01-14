Red Lion Pub
The Milwaukee European Bar & Restaurant Tour
Photo Courtesy of Byronv2, Flickr CCI’ve always wanted to go on a month long backpacking triparound Europe. My brother has done one, and I have a cousin who has lived inEurope for the past three years. I’m not as fortunate. I’ve onl.. more
Jan 14, 2016 10:48 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE 2 Comments
Milwaukee: La Petite France
Bastille Days’ 34th installment features old favorites as well as many new offerings in food and entertainment. more
Jul 7, 2015 8:37 PM Selena Milewski A&E Feature
It’s Time for Outdoor Dining
Places for outdoor dining in Milwaukee more
Jun 22, 2015 10:01 PM Alisa Malavenda Eat/Drink
King’s X w/ Secret Society of Starfish
One of the most notoriously unlucky bands in metal, King’s X was never quite able to find the stardom their followers believed they deserved. A could-have-been breakthrough single in 1989, “Over My Head,” was inexplicably ignored by MTV more
Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee