Red Snapper

Tres Hermanos’ Eclectic Mexican Menu
One of Milwaukee’s enduring Mexican restaurants, Tres Hermanos is family owned and operated, providing catering and entertainment services in addition to maintaining its Lincoln Avenue location. Modestly sized and brightly decorated, a mura... more
Oct 7, 2014 10:15 PM Emily Patti Dining Preview
Blue Jacket's Ever-Changing Menu
Milwaukeeans who love restaurants with craft cocktails and interesting locally sourced food have had much to cheer about this past year. Open since June 2013, Blue Jacket is prominent among this new class of more
Jan 22, 2014 2:25 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Fishing for Mexican Seafood
At most local Mexican restaurants seafood takes up little of the menu, and is usually limited to shrimp fajitas, maybe a seafood cocktail and, if lucky, a ceviche appetizer. But that changed dramatically in the autumn of 2009 more
Feb 13, 2013 4:31 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
A Glimpse of Guadalajara
Botanas looks deceptively small upon entering, but the rambling space contains a number of dining rooms plus a large outdoor patio. Some of the rooms in this popular Mexican restaurant are quite elaborate. The front one has more
Jan 22, 2013 10:16 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
El Local Proves a Worthy Successor
It was a disappointment to hear about the closing of Las Esmeraldas, a place loved for its birria, whole red snappers and tacos al pastor. But, fortunately, there is a worthy replacement. The exterior remains much the same, featuring stonew... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview