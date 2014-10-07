RSS

Red Snapper

diningout_treshermanos.jpg.jpe

One of Milwaukee’s enduring Mexican restaurants, Tres Hermanos is family owned and operated, providing catering and entertainment services in addition to maintaining its Lincoln Avenue location. Modestly sized and brightly decorated, a mura... more

Oct 7, 2014 10:15 PM Dining Preview

dining.jpg.jpe

Milwaukeeans who love restaurants with craft cocktails and interesting locally sourced food have had much to cheer about this past year. Open since June 2013, Blue Jacket is prominent among this new class of more

Jan 22, 2014 2:25 AM Dining Preview

dining_laconoa.jpg.jpe

At most local Mexican restaurants seafood takes up little of the menu, and is usually limited to shrimp fajitas, maybe a seafood cocktail and, if lucky, a ceviche appetizer. But that changed dramatically in the autumn of 2009 more

Feb 13, 2013 4:31 PM Dining Preview

dining_out_botanas.jpg.jpe

Botanas looks deceptively small upon entering, but the rambling space contains a number of dining rooms plus a large outdoor patio. Some of the rooms in this popular Mexican restaurant are quite elaborate. The front one has more

Jan 22, 2013 10:16 PM Dining Preview

blogimage17953.jpe

It was a disappointment to hear about the closing of Las Esmeraldas, a place loved for its birria, whole red snappers and tacos al pastor. But, fortunately, there is a worthy replacement. The exterior remains much the same, featuring stonew... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES