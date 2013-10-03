The Redhead Bedhead
Introvert Seeks Help Meeting Women
I am 25 years old and I have been depressed for about eight years. I used to see [a counselor] during college, but stopped for a while and am now starting to see a counselor again.I am extremely introverted when it comes to women
Oct 3, 2013 1:17 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Short-Term Dating
I'm a guy in my mid-twenties. I have one one-year-long sexual relationship under my belt, but no sex before or after that (relationship ended more than a year and half ago). The sex in the relationship was great—we worked together, tried di...
Sep 20, 2013 12:28 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Haven’t Tried Female Condoms Yet?
Next Monday, September 16, is the second annual Global Female Condom Day. I will be taking part by giving away free female condoms at the Tool Shed. I wrote about the inaugural 2012 Global Female Condom Day and the 2010 launch of the re-de...
Sep 12, 2013 5:23 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress