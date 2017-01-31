Redistricting
Federal Judges Order Republicans to Draw a New Legislative Map
“Once we won the verdict, the only real question was whether or not the court would demand that the redrawing process start immediately, and on a hard deadline,” said Sachin Chheda of the Fair Elections Project. “They have.” more
Jan 31, 2017 3:35 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Gerrymandering Decision Delivers an Historic Win for Democracy
In a stunning, historic 2-1 decision, on Monday a panel of federal judges struck down Wisconsin’s legislative map because it is so gerrymandered to benefit Republicans it’s unconstitutional. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Send Democrats to the State Assembly
The Shepherd is endorsing Democrats Dan Riemer, Chris Rockwood, Andy Mitchell and Cory Mason for the Wisconsin Assembly. more
Nov 1, 2016 5:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
Pro-Republican Gerrymandered Legislative Map Challenged in the Courts
When one party earns 53.5% of the vote statewide but just 39% of seats in the Assembly, you know that something is wrong with how the election was conducted. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:59 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 12 Comments
Can Democrats Win on GOP Turf?
As the saying goes, you can’t beat somebody with nobody.It seems that Democrats are taking that to heart this election season and are even running more
Oct 8, 2014 1:02 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Wisconsin's Place in the Koch Brothers' and Bradley Foundation's Right-Wing Web
The conservative takeover of Wisconsin in 2010 didn’t happen by accident, according to a new report by American Bridge, a progressive watchdog group tracking the influence of conservative more
Apr 9, 2014 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Issue of the Week: Wisconsin Is Losing Our Democracy
2013 didn’t have the drama of 2011—when Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-dominated Legislature undid decades of progressive policies—or 2012, when Walker survived a recall and more
Dec 30, 2013 12:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The World According to Scott Walker
Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s new memoir, Unintimidated, is yet the latest example of his attempt to raise his national profile and run for president in 2016. If you know little about Scott more
Dec 26, 2013 2:26 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Republican Leaders Won’t Allow a Hearing on Redistricting Reform
State Sen. Mary Lazich (R-New Berlin) and state Rep. Tyler August (R-Lake Geneva), both Republicans, are refusing to schedule a public hearing on a bipartisan bill that would take politics more
Sep 19, 2013 12:12 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Voter Suppression Bills Target Early Voters, Seniors and the Disabled
Here we go again.A Republican legislator is circulating bills that would make it more difficult to vote in Wisconsin. more
Aug 7, 2013 1:46 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The New, Improved Governor
So, is it possible there’s a new, improved, more moderate Gov. Scott Walker who’d like to teach Wisconsin to sing in perfect harmony and wants to buy the world a Coke? more
Jan 22, 2013 10:11 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: Republicans Want To Pick the Voters—Not Let the Voters Pick Them
How predictable was Gov. Scott Walker’s proposal to end Election Day voter registration?Entirely too predictable, unfortunately, since it is consistent with his agenda to limit voting in Wisconsin. more
Dec 12, 2012 4:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Walker’s Jobless Job Talk
Gov. Scott Walker promises that jobs will be the No. 1 priority of the next session of the Republican-controlled Legislature in January.Anyone who remembers Walker and the Republican Legislature’s more
Dec 10, 2012 5:02 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Reforms, What Reforms?
It’s not unusual for big policy reforms, such as the ones backed by Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-dominated state Legislature, to be challenged in the court system. more
Dec 5, 2012 2:50 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The August Partisan Primaries
Although most Wisconsinites are still recovering from the June 5 recalls, another election cycle is beginning... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Q&A with Senator-Elect John Lehman of Racine
Democrat John Lehman of Racine is in an unusual position. He beat Republican Sen. Van Wanggaard in the June 5 recall by 834 votes (out of more than 72,000 cast) but his entrance into the state Senate is on hold, pending a Wanggaard-requested recou.. more
Jun 20, 2012 7:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
End Is Near for Republican Rule
Nearly 1 million Wisconsin citizens actively seeking to restore democracy in the state still have several months... more
Mar 20, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
Legislative Redistricting Maps Hit the Courtroom
On Friday, a three-judge panel concluded a swift but high-stakes two-day federal trial on the legality... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
You Know They're Scared When...
No need to do any polling on the upcoming recall races.Republicans are worried they're going to lose their majority in the state Senate. First, they hired fake Democrats who are really Republicans to try to confuse voters and knock real Democrats.. more
Jul 13, 2011 7:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose