RSS

Redistricting

dailydose_scottwalker.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Megan McCormick / via Wikimedia Commons

“Once we won the verdict, the only real question was whether or not the court would demand that the redrawing process start immediately, and on a hard deadline,” said Sachin Chheda of the Fair Elections Project. “They have.” more

Jan 31, 2017 3:35 PM News Features 7 Comments

gerrymander.jpg.jpe

In a stunning, historic 2-1 decision, on Monday a panel of federal judges struck down Wisconsin’s legislative map because it is so gerrymandered to benefit Republicans it’s unconstitutional. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:50 PM Expresso 3 Comments

chrisrockwood.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd is endorsing Democrats Dan Riemer, Chris Rockwood, Andy Mitchell and Cory Mason for the Wisconsin Assembly. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:05 PM News 1 Comments

gerrymander.jpg.jpe

When one party earns 53.5% of the vote statewide but just 39% of seats in the Assembly, you know that something is wrong with how the election was conducted. more

Jul 21, 2015 9:59 PM News Features 12 Comments

republicans.jpg.jpe

As the saying goes, you can’t beat somebody with nobody.It seems that Democrats are taking that to heart this election season and are even running more

Oct 8, 2014 1:02 AM News Features 8 Comments

moneh.jpg.jpe

The conservative takeover of Wisconsin in 2010 didn’t happen by accident, according to a new report by American Bridge, a progressive watchdog group tracking the influence of conservative more

Apr 9, 2014 12:00 AM Expresso

110221_scott_walker_deal_ap_328.jpg.jpe

2013 didn’t have the drama of 2011—when Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-dominated Legislature undid decades of progressive policies—or 2012, when Walker survived a recall and more

Dec 30, 2013 12:28 AM Expresso

news1.jpg.jpe

Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s new memoir, Unintimidated, is yet the latest example of his attempt to raise his national profile and run for president in 2016. If you know little about Scott more

Dec 26, 2013 2:26 AM Expresso

bilde.jpg.jpe

State Sen. Mary Lazich (R-New Berlin) and state Rep. Tyler August (R-Lake Geneva), both Republicans, are refusing to schedule a public hearing on a bipartisan bill that would take politics more

Sep 19, 2013 12:12 AM News Features

20500091_bg2.jpg.jpe

Here we go again.A Republican legislator is circulating bills that would make it more difficult to vote in Wisconsin. more

Aug 7, 2013 1:46 AM News Features

scott-walker.jpg.jpe

So, is it possible there’s a new, improved, more moderate Gov. Scott Walker who’d like to teach Wisconsin to sing in perfect harmony and wants to buy the world a Coke? more

Jan 22, 2013 10:11 PM Taking Liberties

gt_scott_walker_630x420_120518.jpg.jpe

How predictable was Gov. Scott Walker’s proposal to end Election Day voter registration?Entirely too predictable, unfortunately, since it is consistent with his agenda to limit voting in Wisconsin. more

Dec 12, 2012 4:54 PM Expresso

120530_scott_walker_605_ap.jpg.jpe

Gov. Scott Walker promises that jobs will be the No. 1 priority of the next session of the Republican-controlled Legislature in January.Anyone who remembers Walker and the Republican Legislature’s more

Dec 10, 2012 5:02 PM Taking Liberties

gt_scott_walker_630x420_120518.jpg.jpe

It’s not unusual for big policy reforms, such as the ones backed by Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-dominated state Legislature, to be challenged in the court system. more

Dec 5, 2012 2:50 PM News Features

blogimage19186.jpe

Although most Wisconsinites are still recovering from the June 5 recalls, another election cycle is beginning... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

blogimage8373.jpe

Democrat John Lehman of Racine is in an unusual position. He beat Republican Sen. Van Wanggaard in the June 5 recall by 834 votes (out of more than 72,000 cast) but his entrance into the state Senate is on hold, pending a Wanggaard-requested recou.. more

Jun 20, 2012 7:23 PM Daily Dose

blogimage18076.jpe

Nearly 1 million Wisconsin citizens actively seeking to restore democracy in the state still have several months... more

Mar 20, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

blogimage17863.jpe

On Friday, a three-judge panel concluded a swift but high-stakes two-day federal trial on the legality... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

blogimage7066.jpe

No need to do any polling on the upcoming recall races.Republicans are worried they're going to lose their majority in the state Senate. First, they hired fake Democrats who are really Republicans to try to confuse voters and knock real Democrats.. more

Jul 13, 2011 7:43 PM Daily Dose

blogimage7081.jpe

Jul 13, 2011 7:37 PM Daily Dose

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES