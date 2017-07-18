Redline Milwaukee
RedLine Milwaukee's Artists-in-Residence Unveil Fruits of Labor
In “TimeLine 2017," RedLine Milwaukee’s 12 Artists-in-Residence will demonstrate how much uncompromising work can be created in a year under the right conditions.Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum’s “Sculpt-cussion" finds four sculp... more
Jul 18, 2017 12:05 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Lots to See at Gallery Night and Day
Milwaukee’s favorite quarterly, two-day art event is upon us again. Stretched over April 21 and 22, Gallery Night and Day features 43 venues across the Downtown area. more
Apr 18, 2017 2:42 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
RedLine’s ‘Writing in Stone’ Honors Heroes of Wisconsin History
Artist Terese Agnew, working with Diane Dahl and the Wisconsin Historical Society Press, present “Writing in Stone,” an exhibition that allows visitors to absorb the meaning and purpose of various monuments and the individuals who inspir... more
Feb 7, 2017 3:22 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Terese Agnew’s ‘Writing in Stone’ Awakens Wisconsin’s Storied Past
Terese Agnew’s “Writing in Stone” is open to the public at RedLine Milwaukee Jan. 20-March 25; “Steel: The Cycle of Industry by David Plowden” is on display at the Grohmann Museum Jan. 20-April 30; and Vesna Jovanovic’s exhibition, “M... more
Jan 17, 2017 1:43 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts 1 Comments
From Wax Cylinders to iPods
MIAD and Milwaukee Tool’s “User Experience: Products That Shape Our Lives” is a study in the world-changing power of design. The exhibition opens with a reception in the Brooks Stevens Gallery of Industrial Design Friday, Oct. 21, from 5... more
Oct 18, 2016 2:10 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
RedLine’s ‘Timeline’ Focuses on Art by Artists-In-Residence
RedLine Milwaukee is an art studio featuring gallery space, classes and an Artists-In-Residence (AIR) program. The annual AIR exhibition, “Timeline,” offers a perusal of the results of the past year from nine artists. “Timeline” runs ... more
Aug 23, 2016 2:29 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
In Praise of Analog Photography
In “Mirrors and Leaves,” from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 at Port Washington’s Gallery 224 (224 E. Main St.), Vietnamese artist Binh Danh will give a presentation on his use of analog photographic processes. more
May 10, 2016 3:22 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Celebrating the Transformative Power of Women Artists
International Women’s Day was celebrated on March 8, but the distaff celebration continues with RedLine Milwaukee’s SWAN Day MKE, part of the International 9th Annual Support Women Artists Now Day. The exhibit includes more than 50 women ar... more
Mar 15, 2016 3:47 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Memoirs & Visions: Art, Life & Poetry, by Christopher McIntyre Perceptions
In Memoirs & Visions: Art, Life & Poetry, Christopher McIntyre Perceptions bares his soul in this account of everything from his early childhood, the symbolism of his name, drug use, artistic projects, spiritual quests and meetings with imp... more
Feb 24, 2015 7:13 PM Selena Milewski Books
RedLine Milwaukee Celebrates JoAnna Poehlmann with "Art Madness"
Basketball is not the only cultural madness that afflicts March. On March 7, RedLine Milwaukee will be providing an outlet for those who have a bad case of "Art Madness". This showcase is an enhancement of RedLine’s current retrospective of works .. more
Feb 20, 2015 11:30 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
JoAnna Poehlmann: Now and Then- at RedLine Milwaukee
JoAnna Poehlmann has roots in Milwaukeestretching back to the 1850s when her forbear, Friedrich Poehlmann, foundedPoehlmann’s Bakery, which flourished for 107 years on thestrength of its traditional German Roggenbrot (i.e. rye bread) and cakes... more
Jan 10, 2015 12:10 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Boris and Doris On the Town
Goodbye and Hello: Richard Cox, who led Neighborhood House of Milwaukee for the past six years, was honored with a retirement party at the Tripoli Shrine Center more
Aug 6, 2014 10:05 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
‘TIMELINE’ at RedLine Milwaukee
RedLine Milwaukee is a nonprofit venue with a busy schedule of workshops and artists’ studios, plus a fine gallery space. One of the exhibitions currently on view is more
Aug 5, 2014 9:29 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Gallery Night & Day is Back!
Milwaukee’s favorite citywide orgy of an art exhibition is back. That’s right, Gallery Night & Day returns on Friday, July 25 (5-9 p.m.), and Saturday, July 26 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.). As per usual, there isn’t the time or space to cover all parti... more
Jul 23, 2014 12:50 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
A Midsummer’s Dream of an Art Festival
Sheboygan’s enduring claim to artistic fame is giving us The Chordettes—the mellifluous female vocal quartet of “Mr. Sandman” fame, which conquered the charts in 1954. These days, the John Michael Kohler Arts Center’s Midsummer Festival ... more
Jul 15, 2014 10:39 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Unfatigued by this Exhibition
Contrary to its title, “Fatigue” is an energizing show. It suggests the many possibilities RedLine, as a gallery and studio for making art, has to offer. This exhibition more
Apr 2, 2014 12:26 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
"Sisters of Freedom" and a Master Printmaker from Chennai, India
Though the sun seems to visiting a bit more these days,sickness has redoubled its efforts to ensure the slow-approaching spring is allthe sweeter for the misery we’ve endured. If you’ve already exceeded therecommended daily doses of acet.. more
Feb 22, 2014 10:23 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Quick Take on Thomas Sully
The Milwaukee Art Museum’s exhibition on American painter Thomas Sully is drawing its last breath on Jan. 5. Not sold? Perhaps the Thursday, Dec. 19, 30-minute, “Express Talk,” on some subjects of Sully’s celebrated portraits more
Dec 18, 2013 12:57 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
¡What a Life at Latino Arts!
¡Que Vida! Or, for those who don’t speak Spanish: “What a life!” Indeed, the vivid paintings of Ecuadorian artist Antuco Chicaiza give the impression of being both autobiographical and celebratory. La Familia, Mi Ecuador and Our Land all... more
Dec 3, 2013 11:57 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Fall Gallery Night & Day
Calling all art aficionados, scenesters and fans of unattended cheese platters: Gallery Night and Day is nigh upon us. For the 26th year, Milwaukee’s nonpareil art extravaganza will blossom in the Third Ward, East Town, Walker’s more
Oct 15, 2013 11:24 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts