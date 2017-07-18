RSS

Redline Milwaukee

artpreviewredline.jpg.jpe

In “TimeLine 2017," RedLine Milwaukee’s 12 Artists-in-Residence will demonstrate how much uncompromising work can be created in a year under the right conditions.Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum’s “Sculpt-cussion" finds four sculp... more

Jul 18, 2017 12:05 PM Visual Arts

tmmsummerfest.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s favorite quarterly, two-day art event is upon us again. Stretched over April 21 and 22, Gallery Night and Day features 43 venues across the Downtown area. more

Apr 18, 2017 2:42 PM Visual Arts

artreview_redline_a_byjeffredmon.jpg.jpe

Artist Terese Agnew, working with Diane Dahl and the Wisconsin Historical Society Press, present “Writing in Stone,” an exhibition that allows visitors to absorb the meaning and purpose of various monuments and the individuals who inspir... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:22 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_redline.jpg.jpe

Terese Agnew’s “Writing in Stone” is open to the public at RedLine Milwaukee Jan. 20-March 25; “Steel: The Cycle of Industry by David Plowden” is on display at the Grohmann Museum Jan. 20-April 30; and Vesna Jovanovic’s exhibition, “M... more

Jan 17, 2017 1:43 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

artpreview_miad_a.jpg.jpe

MIAD and Milwaukee Tool’s “User Experience: Products That Shape Our Lives” is a study in the world-changing power of design. The exhibition opens with a reception in the Brooks Stevens Gallery of Industrial Design Friday, Oct. 21, from 5... more

Oct 18, 2016 2:10 PM Visual Arts

artreview_redline_a.jpg.jpe

RedLine Milwaukee is an art studio featuring gallery space, classes and an Artists-In-Residence (AIR) program. The annual AIR exhibition, “Timeline,” offers a perusal of the results of the past year from nine artists. “Timeline” runs ... more

Aug 23, 2016 2:29 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_gallery224_a_.jpg.jpe

In “Mirrors and Leaves,” from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 at Port Washington’s Gallery 224 (224 E. Main St.), Vietnamese artist Binh Danh will give a presentation on his use of analog photographic processes. more

May 10, 2016 3:22 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_ram_b.jpg.jpe

International Women’s Day was celebrated on March 8, but the distaff celebration continues with RedLine Milwaukee’s SWAN Day MKE, part of the International 9th Annual Support Women Artists Now Day. The exhibit includes more than 50 women ar... more

Mar 15, 2016 3:47 PM Visual Arts

bookreview_crucibleofcommand_memoirsvisions.jpg.jpe

In Memoirs & Visions: Art, Life & Poetry, Christopher McIntyre Perceptions bares his soul in this account of everything from his early childhood, the symbolism of his name, drug use, artistic projects, spiritual quests and meetings with imp... more

Feb 24, 2015 7:13 PM Books

mkearts_joannapoehlmann_nowandthen.jpg.jpe

Redline Milwaukee / via Facebook

Basketball is not the only cultural madness that afflicts March. On March 7, RedLine Milwaukee will be providing an outlet for those who have a bad case of "Art Madness". This showcase is an enhancement of RedLine’s current retrospective of works .. more

Feb 20, 2015 11:30 PM Visual Arts

mkeart_joannapoehlmann.jpg.jpe

JoAnna Poehlmann has roots in Milwaukeestretching back to the 1850s when her forbear, Friedrich Poehlmann, foundedPoehlmann’s Bakery, which flourished for 107 years on thestrength of its traditional German Roggenbrot (i.e. rye bread) and cakes... more

Jan 10, 2015 12:10 AM Visual Arts

Goodbye and Hello: Richard Cox, who led Neighborhood House of Milwaukee for the past six years, was honored with a retirement party at the Tripoli Shrine Center more

Aug 6, 2014 10:05 AM Around MKE

artrev.jpg.jpe

RedLine Milwaukee is a nonprofit venue with a busy schedule of workshops and artists’ studios, plus a fine gallery space. One of the exhibitions currently on view is more

Aug 5, 2014 9:29 PM Visual Arts

artpre.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s favorite citywide orgy of an art exhibition is back. That’s right, Gallery Night & Day returns on Friday, July 25 (5-9 p.m.), and Saturday, July 26 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.). As per usual, there isn’t the time or space to cover all parti... more

Jul 23, 2014 12:50 AM Visual Arts

artpre.jpg.jpe

Sheboygan’s enduring claim to artistic fame is giving us The Chordettes—the mellifluous female vocal quartet of “Mr. Sandman” fame, which conquered the charts in 1954. These days, the John Michael Kohler Arts Center’s Midsummer Festival ... more

Jul 15, 2014 10:39 PM Visual Arts

artrev.jpg.jpe

Contrary to its title, “Fatigue” is an energizing show. It suggests the many possibilities RedLine, as a gallery and studio for making art, has to offer. This exhibition more

Apr 2, 2014 12:26 AM Visual Arts

sistersfreedom.jpg.jpe

Though the sun seems to visiting a bit more these days,sickness has redoubled its efforts to ensure the slow-approaching spring is allthe sweeter for the misery we’ve endured. If you’ve already exceeded therecommended daily doses of acet.. more

Feb 22, 2014 10:23 PM Visual Arts

artpre.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Art Museum’s exhibition on American painter Thomas Sully is drawing its last breath on Jan. 5. Not sold? Perhaps the Thursday, Dec. 19, 30-minute, “Express Talk,” on some subjects of Sully’s celebrated portraits more

Dec 18, 2013 12:57 AM Visual Arts

arthap.jpg.jpe

¡Que Vida! Or, for those who don’t speak Spanish: “What a life!” Indeed, the vivid paintings of Ecuadorian artist Antuco Chicaiza give the impression of being both autobiographical and celebratory. La Familia, Mi Ecuador and Our Land all... more

Dec 3, 2013 11:57 PM Visual Arts

artpre.jpg.jpe

Calling all art aficionados, scenesters and fans of unattended cheese platters: Gallery Night and Day is nigh upon us. For the 26th year, Milwaukee’s nonpareil art extravaganza will blossom in the Third Ward, East Town, Walker’s more

Oct 15, 2013 11:24 PM Visual Arts

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES