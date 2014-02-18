Redline
Heads Up: MCTS is Changing the Schedules of 12 Bus Routes
Milwaukee County Transit System announced today schedule changes for a dozen bus routes beginning Sunday, March 2. The affected routes are 10 (Humboldt Wisconsin), 12 (Teutonia Hampton),17 (Canal Street), 27 (27th Street), 31 (State Highland), 44.. more
Feb 18, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Screenwriters on Screenwriting
One of thereasons so many humdrum screenplays are produced is that so many screenwriterswrite by the book—somebody or other’s how-to guide to writing—and so manyHollywood executives who can barely write their own names try to impos.. more
Oct 25, 2013 8:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
‘You Are The One’
Exploring the connections between art and everyday life has been a concern of artists since Marcel Duchamp at the beginning of the 20th century and Andy Warhol in mid-century. But neither of these artists envisioned how far more
May 6, 2013 4:53 PM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts
Endurance and Change
Pegi Christiansen has made performance art for 12 years. She has also sought out, chronicled and fostered efforts by other Milwaukee artists to create meaningful, memorable, even life changing live performances that don’t quite more
Dec 5, 2012 11:14 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
Voices and Veils: Fahimeh Vahdat at RedLine
Fahimeh Vahdat has described herself as, "as an Iranian-American Baha’i woman and artist living in exile,” adding that her word “addresses the experience of ‘in-betweenness’, as Eastern and Western ways of living merge and separate.” ... more
Dec 3, 2012 8:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Gallery Night and Day Opens Doors
On Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30, the quarterly Gallery Night and Day opens more than 50 doors to multiple venues so the city will enjoy art. This summer's two-day event welcomes some of most eclectic exhibitions the weekend has ev... more
Jul 27, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
She's Out of My League
"She's Out of My League" is about an average Joe that meets the perfect woman, but his lack of confidence andthe influence of his friends and family begin to pick away at therelationship. This romantic come,Movie Promos more
Mar 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Film Clips