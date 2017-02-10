Redman
The Crowd Got Fed at Radio Milwaukee's Annual SoundBites Fundraiser
As a music writer I’m used to being spoiled withfree tickets to concerts, festivals and other events that I’d happily shell outmy own money for. No event makes me feel more pampered, though, thatRadio Milwaukee’s annual SoundBites fundraiser, a.. more
Feb 10, 2017 5:11 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Wu-Tang Clan’s All-Media Ambitions
Wu-Tang Clan always wanted to take over the world. From the very beginning, the New York rap crew loaded their collective persona with a lot of tribal rhetoric and continually reiterated the idea of building an empire for themselves and not... more
Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
New Release Wrap-Up: Redman, T.I., Daft Punk, Duffy
Redman leaves his well-mined comfort zone on his new album Reggie, toning down his rowdier impulses to make a grab for a broader, commercial audience. That's the pitch at least; in execution, Reggie isn't all that different from the typical excita.. more
Dec 7, 2010 8:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Method Man and Redman, 2.0
Whether Method Man and Redman's 1999 collaboration Blackout! is actually a classic is up for debate, but as the only full length from the cult rappers turned unlikely Abbott and Costello comedy team, its status grew each year to the point that any.. more
Jul 13, 2010 10:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
In Vanda’s Room
With an urban-slum setting similar to Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning phenomenon Slumdog Millionaire, only without any feel-good carrot at the end of the string, Pedro Costa’s three-hour drama In Vanda’s Room paints a realist p,Today in Milw more
Apr 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
New songs from Ghostface, Method Man and Redman
A great day for new song leaks. First Method Man and Redman drop a long overdue new song, and it sounds like it was preserved in amber from 2000 (in a good way), and then Ghostface of all people emerges with a song that addresses the Rihanna/Chris.. more
Mar 5, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Monsieur Verdoux
You’ve got to hand it to Charlie Chaplin. Although he clung tightly to his loveable Monsieur Verdoux ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Curious Acting Career of Method and Red
Of all the acts playing the Rock the Bells festival in Chicago tomorrow, I’m easily the most excited for Method Man and Redman’s shared set. To blow off some of anticipation, I was going to post a couple of fun Meth and Red music videos, until I g.. more
Jul 18, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Short Orders (Yaffa)
Whenwe reviewed Yaffa (106 W. Wells St.) in January, the Mediterraneanrestaurant was only open for dinner. Now that summer has arrived,weekday lunches have returned. Yaffa’s outdoor deck, located directlyon the RiverWalk, provides a pleasant lunc... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Evan's Memorial Day Porch Mix
Memorial Day marks not only the official start of summer, but also the official start of “sit on your porch while listening to music from a boom box with questionable audio” season. Seriously. It’s on most calendars—look it up. If you’re looking f.. more
May 26, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cheap CD Round-Up: The WMSE Music Rummage Edition
As they do every year, hundreds of music lovers packed the Todd Wehr Conference Center for WMSE’s annual Music Rummage. This year the sale was so packed during thatduring peak hours buyers had to form make shift lines to access the LPs as somet.. more
Apr 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Many Muses of Mike Doughty
Mike Doughty had one main goal while creating Golden Delicious, his latest release. Golden Delicious ,Music Feature more
Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Paul Smaxwill Music Feature
Modernity and Tradition: Part 3
The UWM Union Theatre sets its eyes on 1930s Hungary tonight for the third part of its &l The Hungarian Village ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Stand for Change
The Democratic candidates are fighting hard for theWisconsin vote ahead of our state&rsqu Holy Ghosts ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee