Redroom
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Movie remakes aredodgy business, yet every now and then a remake works artistically—and finds anew audience. Rise of the Planet of theApes (2011) belongs on the short list of recent successes. Of course, asequel to the remake was.. more
Aug 7, 2014 5:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Humboldt Ave. Bridge Reopens Wednesday, With a Party
Few Milwaukee construction efforts stir greater resentment than the Humboldt Avenue Bridge project, which severed one of the East Side's most vital arteries in October 2008. The bridge was to be rebuilt by last November, but unforeseen soil compli.. more
Jun 28, 2010 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
International Intrigue
Tykwer approaches The International, his first Hollywood genre picture, like a film histor The International' ,Film more
Feb 16, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 2 Comments