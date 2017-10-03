Reduced Shakespeare Company
In Tandem Reprises a Reduced Shakespeare Company Favorite
All The Great Books (Abridged), a masterpiece in literature condensation by Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor, runs Oct. 5-29 at In Tandem’s Tenth Street Theatre. more
Oct 3, 2017 1:27 PM Selena Milewski A&E Feature
Light Fun From The Holy Bible
The Old and New Testaments receive comic treatment from Phantom Cicada Theater and SummerStage in a production of The Bible: The Complete Word of God (Abridged) at the space at Next Act Theatre. Bo Johnson directs Nate Press, Emmitt Morgans... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Rep’s Take On Reduced Shakespeare
The Reduced Shakespeare Company’s Complete Works of William Shakesepare (Abridged) is roughly 25 years of age in 2012. The theatre/sketch comedy hybrid out of California has become a huge hit all over the world and continues to be produced vari.. more
Jan 17, 2012 8:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Milwaukee Rep presents the RSC
The California-based Reduced Shakespeare Company has had quite a bit of success with one of its first showsThe Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged.) What started out as ind of high-end sketch comedy has become a huge stage phenomenon.. more
Dec 29, 2011 9:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Shakespeare (Abridged) With The World's Stage
I see over 100 shows per year in Milwaukee. I write 365 blogs and numerous theatrical reviews and previews over the course of a year. Usually by the time I’ve come to rest in a theatre seat, I end up with a pretty vivid impression of what I’m abo.. more
Jun 7, 2010 2:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Blessings from Tokyo
Kanda Shrine, a Shinto shrine near Tokyo’s version of Silicon Valley, does a brisk b Wired ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Brewcity Bruisers Community Cookout
The Brewcity Bruisers roller derby girls wind down their season and prepare for their Saturday bout against Michigan’s Grand Raggidy Rollergirls with a free cookout and concert in Washington Park this evening. The girls will fire up the gri... more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bucks vs. Pistons
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Detroit Pistons tonight at a 7:30 p.m. game at the Bradley Center.,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
The Art of Tea
To many, making a cup oftea means microwaving a mug of water, throwing in a tea bag and lettingit steep a minute or two before drinking it. Joshua Kaiser realizedwhile traveling through Southeast Asia,Eat/Drink more
Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Condensed Shakeseare In Bay View
Most of the rest of this season’s local live Christmas shows are opening this weekend. (John McGivern’s annual show at the OffBroadway Theatre doesn’t open until mid-month, just about every other local show opens this weekend.) And having reached .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater