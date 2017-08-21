RSS

Reed Street Yards

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals will headline thefourth Rock the Green sustainability festival, held on September 9 from 2-11p.m. at Reed Street Yards. The band has received gold and platinumcertifications overseas for their eclectic mix.. more

Aug 21, 2017 4:08 PM Around MKE

Rock ‘n roll is alive and well in Milwaukee, thanks much to Trapper Schoepp.  While only 25 year old, Schoepp has already created quite a name for himself both locally and beyond. Schoepp’s musical resume ranges from gigs at just about every festi.. more

Sep 15, 2016 3:42 PM Sponsored Content

Eco-friendly music festival Rock the Green recently releaseda video showcasing its headlining acts. The video, which pulls highlights frompast festivals, shows what the festival is all about: great music,sustainability and good times.Roc.. more

Sep 2, 2016 3:34 PM Sponsored Content

Rock the Green Sustainability Festival is an outdoor non-profit event produced solely with eco-friendly methods. The festival features music, locavore, environmental education and zero waste efforts. This year’s Sustainability Festival will be hel.. more

Aug 22, 2016 2:03 PM Sponsored Content

On Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. Tom Uttech arrives at Tory Folliard Gallery to kick off his eighth solo exhibition there, “Tom Uttech: Boreal Conversations.” The exhibit features the artist’s signature oil and linen canvases. Uttech’s solitar more

Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The Minneapolis quintet Roster McCabe is familiar with Milwaukee by now, having played several sets at Summerfest and clubs including the Rave and the Miramar Theatre. The band formed at the University of Minnesota in 2005, first playing more

Dec 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The previous volume in this series of funky soul gospel compilations included Milwaukee's Masonic Wonders among its anthologized acts. The second volume carries a Wisconsin connection as well. Two of Good God! Born Again Funk's more traditi... more

Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

The Milwaukee trio Call Me Lightning is named for a Who song, and each year they’ve grown into that name. Their epic latest album When I Am Gone My Blood Will Be Free is their most Who-esque yet, a righteous slab of pummeling more

Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

