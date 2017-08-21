Reed Street Yards
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals Headline Rock the Green
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals will headline thefourth Rock the Green sustainability festival, held on September 9 from 2-11p.m. at Reed Street Yards. The band has received gold and platinumcertifications overseas for their eclectic mix.. more
Aug 21, 2017 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Around MKE
Trapper Schoepp to Bring the Rock 'n Roll to Rock The Green
Rock ‘n roll is alive and well in Milwaukee, thanks much to Trapper Schoepp. While only 25 year old, Schoepp has already created quite a name for himself both locally and beyond. Schoepp’s musical resume ranges from gigs at just about every festi.. more
Sep 15, 2016 3:42 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Rock the Green Announces Headliners in New Video
Eco-friendly music festival Rock the Green recently releaseda video showcasing its headlining acts. The video, which pulls highlights frompast festivals, shows what the festival is all about: great music,sustainability and good times.Roc.. more
Sep 2, 2016 3:34 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Rock the Green Promotes Sustainability Through Music
Rock the Green Sustainability Festival is an outdoor non-profit event produced solely with eco-friendly methods. The festival features music, locavore, environmental education and zero waste efforts. This year’s Sustainability Festival will be hel.. more
Aug 22, 2016 2:03 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Tom Uttech Returns to Folliard Gallery
On Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. Tom Uttech arrives at Tory Folliard Gallery to kick off his eighth solo exhibition there, “Tom Uttech: Boreal Conversations.” The exhibit features the artist’s signature oil and linen canvases. Uttech’s solitar more
Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Roster McCabe
The Minneapolis quintet Roster McCabe is familiar with Milwaukee by now, having played several sets at Summerfest and clubs including the Rave and the Miramar Theatre. The band formed at the University of Minnesota in 2005, first playing more
Dec 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Various Artists
The previous volume in this series of funky soul gospel compilations included Milwaukee's Masonic Wonders among its anthologized acts. The second volume carries a Wisconsin connection as well. Two of Good God! Born Again Funk's more traditi... more
Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Call Me Lightning w/ Yakuza and Cyborg Fortress
The Milwaukee trio Call Me Lightning is named for a Who song, and each year they’ve grown into that name. Their epic latest album When I Am Gone My Blood Will Be Free is their most Who-esque yet, a righteous slab of pummeling more
Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee