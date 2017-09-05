RSS

Reese Witherspoon

Home Again (Rated PG-13) Alice (Reese Witherspoon) is 40 and on the cusp of divorce when she moves back to Los Angeles with two young daughters in tow. While out partying, she meets a trio of str,Film Clips more

Sep 5, 2017 2:04 PM Film Clips

The buddy genre puts on the glitz in 'Hot Pursuit,' when police officer Cooper (Reese Witherspoon) attempts to protect Daniella (Sofia Vergara). more

May 7, 2015 5:00 PM Film Clips

Based on the memoir by Cheryl Strayed, Wild stars Reese Witherspoon as a lone hiker on the Pacific Crest Trail. more

Dec 17, 2014 12:10 PM Film Clips

 Mud is alittle bit Huck Finn and Tom Sawyer—a boy’s tale on a Southern river, a storyof boys finding their way amidst the mysterious world of adults. Theprotagonists are a pair of 14-year-olds, the sensitive Ellis (Tye Sheridan).. more

Aug 5, 2013 3:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

After directing Take Shelter, an intriguing “Twilight Zone”-style tale of madness and apocalypse in America’s heartland, Jeff Nichols moves south to Arkansas for a strong follow-up, Mud. His protagonists are a pair of more

May 14, 2013 4:13 PM Film Reviews

Because their son (Topher Grace) and his fiancée (Amanda Seyfried) have lied to the bride's ultraconservative mother (Susan Sarandon), the groom's long-divorced parents (Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton) are compelled to more

Apr 26, 2013 3:01 PM Film Clips

Earlier this year, Sara Gruen\'s bestselling novel Water for Elephants was tailored into a handsomely cut Hollywood movie whose brighter than life palette and sturdy storytelling reminded the New Yorker\'s David Denby of 1956 rather than 2011. .. more

Oct 12, 2011 4:22 PM I Hate Hollywood

Johnny Cash walked into the rockabilly scene sideways, almost by accident, yet has become the early rock’n’roll figure most admired by generations unconceived during the 1950s and ‘60s. Joaquin Phoenix stepped into a set of myth-size shoes when.. more

Mar 9, 2010 7:24 PM I Hate Hollywood

On Rumors ,Books more

Jan 11, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Moredivided duty for the Observers last week, with Frank back in Moredivided duty for the Observers last week, with Frank back in New Yorkand Artie manni ,Sports more

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports 1 Comments

You wouldn't necessarily know it from his failed sitcoms or his infuriating Sierra Mist commercials, but Jim Gaffigan, who performs tonight at 7 p.m. at the Pabst Theater, is actually very funny. In recent,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

