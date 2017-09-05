Reese Witherspoon
Film Clips: Sept. 7, 2017
Home Again (Rated PG-13) Alice (Reese Witherspoon) is 40 and on the cusp of divorce when she moves back to Los Angeles with two young daughters in tow. While out partying, she meets a trio of str,Film Clips more
Sep 5, 2017 2:04 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
'Hot Pursuit'
The buddy genre puts on the glitz in 'Hot Pursuit,' when police officer Cooper (Reese Witherspoon) attempts to protect Daniella (Sofia Vergara). more
May 7, 2015 5:00 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Wild
Based on the memoir by Cheryl Strayed, Wild stars Reese Witherspoon as a lone hiker on the Pacific Crest Trail. more
Dec 17, 2014 12:10 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
The Man Called Mud
Mud is alittle bit Huck Finn and Tom Sawyer—a boy’s tale on a Southern river, a storyof boys finding their way amidst the mysterious world of adults. Theprotagonists are a pair of 14-year-olds, the sensitive Ellis (Tye Sheridan).. more
Aug 5, 2013 3:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Mud
After directing Take Shelter, an intriguing “Twilight Zone”-style tale of madness and apocalypse in America’s heartland, Jeff Nichols moves south to Arkansas for a strong follow-up, Mud. His protagonists are a pair of more
May 14, 2013 4:13 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: April 25
Because their son (Topher Grace) and his fiancée (Amanda Seyfried) have lied to the bride's ultraconservative mother (Susan Sarandon), the groom's long-divorced parents (Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton) are compelled to more
Apr 26, 2013 3:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Water for Elephants
Earlier this year, Sara Gruen\'s bestselling novel Water for Elephants was tailored into a handsomely cut Hollywood movie whose brighter than life palette and sturdy storytelling reminded the New Yorker\'s David Denby of 1956 rather than 2011. .. more
Oct 12, 2011 4:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Joaquin Phoenix Walks the Line
Johnny Cash walked into the rockabilly scene sideways, almost by accident, yet has become the early rock’n’roll figure most admired by generations unconceived during the 1950s and ‘60s. Joaquin Phoenix stepped into a set of myth-size shoes when.. more
Mar 9, 2010 7:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
