Refugees
Home Movies/Out on Digital 2.16
Eight-million refugees fled as German armies pushed into France in 1940, many on foot and some hitching cars behind horses to save gas. Come What May, an artfully filmed dramatization by French director Christian Carion more
Feb 14, 2017 3:31 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
‘We Don’t Want You to be Fearful’: A Night for Immigrants and Refugees
A broad cross sectionof Milwaukee gathered last night to support immigrants and refugees who arebeing threatened by President Donald Trump. The event, called Unity forHuman Dignity (#U4HD), was a powerful reminder of how much the world needs .. more
Feb 8, 2017 9:11 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Tonight: Milwaukee Gathers in Unity for Human Dignity: In Defense of Immigrants and Refugees
Take some time out tonight tosupport our immigrants and refugees who are under attack by the president. Abroad coalition of advocacy groups is organizing a powerful event, “MilwaukeeGathers in Unity for Human Dignity,” on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at.. more
Feb 7, 2017 6:45 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Debunking the Myths that Feed Islamophobia
“The basis for all fear is ignorance. And ignorance promotes hatred. And hatred promotes violence.” more
Feb 7, 2017 5:48 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
The End of a Lawless Presidency
Republican presidents don’t like being told they’re breaking the law, especially when they are. more
Feb 7, 2017 4:50 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Keep Resisting, Milwaukee: It's the Only Way to Preserve our Democracy
Donald Trump isn’t a normal president. more
Jan 31, 2017 2:47 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 2 Comments
Milwaukee’s Trump Resistance Forms
The Trump resistance movement will continue with an inauguration protest to be held on Friday, Jan. 20, at 5 p.m. in Red Arrow Park in Downtown Milwaukee, which is organized by the Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump. more
Jan 17, 2017 4:40 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Senator Tammy Baldwin on Wisconsin’s Issues
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin is in the middle of her first term in the Senate, where she’s taken a hands-on approach to tackling some of the biggest issues in the state. Recently and very visibly, she’s been focusing on improving rail safety ... more
Dec 1, 2015 9:02 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
Refugee Drama with Theatre Gigante Next Month
In and amidst all of the other problems that we are facing on this planet, the U.N. reports that about 60 million people currently living in the world have been displaced by war. 60 million. That’s bigger than the total population of Wisco.. more
Sep 21, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Heroes of the Week: Burmese Immersion Project Volunteers
Bob Heffernan noticed as a landlord that many of his Burmese refugee tenants were largely isolated from the larger Milwaukee community, the children’s school grades were woefully more
Jun 10, 2014 10:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Most Important Stories Not Reported in the Corporate Media
If you rely on the corporate media for your understanding of our world, you’re not getting the whole story. Here are the top underreported stories, according to the editors of Project Censored. For the full report, go to www.projectcensored... more
Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM the Editors of Project Censored Around MKE 5 Comments
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Paul W. S. Anderson writes and frequently directs his wife, Milla Jovovich, who stars in the pair's moneymaking franchise for a fourth time. The actress plays Alice, a heroine owing her super strength to the Umbrella Corporation's T-virus. ... more
Jan 4, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History
The Haggerty Museum’s “The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History” exhibit presents more than 40 prints from the 1960s and ’70s by award-winning photographer Stephen Shames. Shames, at the time enrolled as a student at the more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee