maxsalbumreview.jpg.jpe

Along with the smaller CBGB, Max’s Kansas City was a club that became an incubator for New York City’s punk scene by the mid-’70s. Both venues released compilations showcasing their regulars. Max’s Kansas City: 1976 & Beyond includes the co... more

Jun 6, 2017 2:22 PM Album Reviews 1 Comments

straighttohell.jpg.jpe

You might ask: How does a Milwaukee musician resurrect an iconic Clash song by recruiting a reggae titan to sing vocals? He simply does it. Eric Blowtorch longtime ringleader, troublemaker and activist has assembled a four song collection t... more

May 9, 2017 1:40 PM Album Reviews

kylefeerick.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Kyle Feerick identifies the music on his second album, Heart, as folk rock, but if that’s the case, the music ain’t what it used to be. Feerick’s tenor singing tops an assortment of acoustic goings-on indebted to folk, but with ... more

Mar 14, 2017 1:29 PM Album Reviews

stringsmeetska.jpg.jpe

Talk about a curious double bill: a chamber string ensemble sharing the stage with a reggae-ska act? more

Mar 7, 2017 4:08 PM Local Music

gnprevelations.jpg.jpe

Picking up from From Jahmaica to de World in 2013, Gary Nesta Pine once again delivers the excellent reggae songs that he has come to be known for with Revelations. Many of the songs deal with heavy and timely themes. more

Nov 1, 2016 1:38 PM Album Reviews

leeperry.jpg.jpe

Lee “Scratch” Perry was one of reggae’s midwives, present at its birth, and has continued as the crazy uncle of the family—innovative and provocative in odd ways. With Must Be Free, Perry continues with his accustomed stream of Rasta con... more

Sep 20, 2016 3:20 PM Album Reviews

theonesbelow.jpg.jpe

In The Ones Below, British writer-director-Shakespearean David Farr spins a story out of anxieties, starting with the eternal unease that accompanies pregnancy for many women and adding fear of neighbors in a society where no one is sure of... more

Sep 6, 2016 3:47 PM Home Movies

pineapples.jpg.jpe

Akae Beka & I Grade Portals (I Grade)  Jamaica is still the first Caribbean island nation coming to mind when it comes to reggae. Since around the turn of the century, however, St. C,Album Reviews more

May 31, 2016 4:03 PM Album Reviews

tritonics.jpg.jpe

The Tritonics channel the mellower sounds of reggae’s past on their John Sieger-produced debut LP. more

Jan 26, 2016 4:46 PM Local Music

use wild-belle_show-39.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Kellen Nordstrom

Wild Belle's unabashed transition from music history nerds into full-blown pop superstars began Monday night with their tour kickoff show. more

Oct 13, 2015 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

curtains_artcarnival.jpg.jpe

Art Carnival--Milwaukee’s burlesque & variety show allows artists to draw and photograph performers in costume prior to the performance. It’s a clever little conjunction between the visual and performing arts that has been gaining momentum.Every .. more

Jan 25, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

eric_blowtorch_beastie_boys.jpg.jpe

Eric Blowtorch photo credit: Irma RomÃ¡n

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.Eric “Blowtorch” Beaumont has been a fixture in the Milwaukee music,Music Feature more

Sep 8, 2014 2:35 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

carlos gomez shirt.jpg.jpe

The Brewers revealed a series of personality-themed T-shirts on Friday, and they're mostly innocuous representations of each player: Jean Segura's has a chef's hat on it, because Jean Segura apparently likes to cook; Scooter Gennett's has a bunch .. more

Mar 24, 2014 3:00 PM Around MKE

How much do you want to bet from the red, yellow and green motif emblazoning the front of The Providence EP’s cover that Milwaukee’s Jake Paul Band have some kind of reggae fixation going on? Consider yourself a winner if more

Jul 24, 2013 12:38 AM Album Reviews

balkan_reggae_cover2.jpg.jpe

Eastern Europe meets Jamaica in this surprisingly credible collaboration between the Romanian Gypsies of Mahala Rai Banda and such reggae remix producers as Mad Professor and Jstar. The convergence sounds more organic more

Mar 28, 2013 4:53 PM Album Reviews

dxc__ty3591462.jpg.jpe

Taj Mahal’s self-titled debut solo album (1967) was a rough-sawn blues-rock affair. Afterward, he moved back in time for Delta blues and antique folk songs, sideways into calypso and reggae and forward toward easy-going soul and more

Jan 24, 2013 12:59 AM Album Reviews

largeup_easy-star-all-stars-thrillah.jpg.jpe

Originally formed as a backing band for the Easy Star label's reggae artists, the All-Stars are best known for Dub Side of the Moon, a reggae version of Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon, which has been on the reggae... more

Oct 4, 2012 6:29 PM Album Reviews

blogimage19495.jpe

On Sunshine Blues, multi-instrumentalist and Wisconsin native Bob Parduhn explores various genres, including swing jazz (“Tailspin”), classic reggae (“Babylon Falling”) and R&B (“Chase Away the Blues”). This is Pard more

Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage19173.jpe

Do you miss the mellow punk reggae rock of Sublime or The Red Hot Chili Peppers, when "funk metal" was a legitimate descriptor for Flea & Co.? If you would like it with more jamming and from guys with hip-hop roots, Milwaukee's... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage18946.jpe

Dance music, especially in places like New York City, draws from a global ocean of influences to keep the dance floor full. On Moon People, Brooklyn DJ-producer Nickodemus displays his range on tracks that filter echoes of reggae into dream... more

Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

