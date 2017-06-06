Reggae
Various Artists: Max's Kansas City: 1976 & Beyond (Jungle Records)
Along with the smaller CBGB, Max’s Kansas City was a club that became an incubator for New York City’s punk scene by the mid-’70s. Both venues released compilations showcasing their regulars. Max’s Kansas City: 1976 & Beyond includes the co... more
Jun 6, 2017 2:22 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
Horace Andy Backed by Welders: Straight to Hell (Fe True Records)
You might ask: How does a Milwaukee musician resurrect an iconic Clash song by recruiting a reggae titan to sing vocals? He simply does it. Eric Blowtorch longtime ringleader, troublemaker and activist has assembled a four song collection t... more
May 9, 2017 1:40 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Kyle Feerick: Heart
Milwaukee’s Kyle Feerick identifies the music on his second album, Heart, as folk rock, but if that’s the case, the music ain’t what it used to be. Feerick’s tenor singing tops an assortment of acoustic goings-on indebted to folk, but with ... more
Mar 14, 2017 1:29 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Strings Meet Ska, Jamaica Goes Balkan at Jason Seed-Tritonics Show
Talk about a curious double bill: a chamber string ensemble sharing the stage with a reggae-ska act? more
Mar 7, 2017 4:08 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Gary Nesta Pine: Revelations
Picking up from From Jahmaica to de World in 2013, Gary Nesta Pine once again delivers the excellent reggae songs that he has come to be known for with Revelations. Many of the songs deal with heavy and timely themes. more
Nov 1, 2016 1:38 PM Jack Fennimore Album Reviews
Lee “Scratch
Lee “Scratch” Perry was one of reggae’s midwives, present at its birth, and has continued as the crazy uncle of the family—innovative and provocative in odd ways. With Must Be Free, Perry continues with his accustomed stream of Rasta con... more
Sep 20, 2016 3:20 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital 9.8
In The Ones Below, British writer-director-Shakespearean David Farr spins a story out of anxieties, starting with the eternal unease that accompanies pregnancy for many women and adding fear of neighbors in a society where no one is sure of... more
Sep 6, 2016 3:47 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Album Reviews: 6.2
Akae Beka & I Grade Portals (I Grade) Jamaica is still the first Caribbean island nation coming to mind when it comes to reggae. Since around the turn of the century, however, St. C,Album Reviews more
May 31, 2016 4:03 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Tritonics Do the Rocksteady
The Tritonics channel the mellower sounds of reggae’s past on their John Sieger-produced debut LP. more
Jan 26, 2016 4:46 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Wild Belle @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Wild Belle's unabashed transition from music history nerds into full-blown pop superstars began Monday night with their tour kickoff show. more
Oct 13, 2015 8:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Art Carnival ♥ Superheroes
Art Carnival--Milwaukee’s burlesque & variety show allows artists to draw and photograph performers in costume prior to the performance. It’s a clever little conjunction between the visual and performing arts that has been gaining momentum.Every .. more
Jan 25, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Influenced: Eric Blowtorch on Learning to Respect the Beastie Boys
In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.Eric “Blowtorch” Beaumont has been a fixture in the Milwaukee music,Music Feature more
Sep 8, 2014 2:35 PM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature 1 Comments
Behold, The Most Unfortunate Brewers T-Shirt Ever
The Brewers revealed a series of personality-themed T-shirts on Friday, and they're mostly innocuous representations of each player: Jean Segura's has a chef's hat on it, because Jean Segura apparently likes to cook; Scooter Gennett's has a bunch .. more
Mar 24, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Jake Paul Band
How much do you want to bet from the red, yellow and green motif emblazoning the front of The Providence EP’s cover that Milwaukee’s Jake Paul Band have some kind of reggae fixation going on? Consider yourself a winner if more
Jul 24, 2013 12:38 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Mahala Rai Banda
Eastern Europe meets Jamaica in this surprisingly credible collaboration between the Romanian Gypsies of Mahala Rai Banda and such reggae remix producers as Mad Professor and Jstar. The convergence sounds more organic more
Mar 28, 2013 4:53 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal’s self-titled debut solo album (1967) was a rough-sawn blues-rock affair. Afterward, he moved back in time for Delta blues and antique folk songs, sideways into calypso and reggae and forward toward easy-going soul and more
Jan 24, 2013 12:59 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Easy Star All-Stars
Originally formed as a backing band for the Easy Star label's reggae artists, the All-Stars are best known for Dub Side of the Moon, a reggae version of Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon, which has been on the reggae... more
Oct 4, 2012 6:29 PM Tim Lambrecht Album Reviews
Bob Parduhn
On Sunshine Blues, multi-instrumentalist and Wisconsin native Bob Parduhn explores various genres, including swing jazz (“Tailspin”), classic reggae (“Babylon Falling”) and R&B (“Chase Away the Blues”). This is Pard more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Sonia Khatchadourian Album Reviews
Recalcitrant
Do you miss the mellow punk reggae rock of Sublime or The Red Hot Chili Peppers, when "funk metal" was a legitimate descriptor for Flea & Co.? If you would like it with more jamming and from guys with hip-hop roots, Milwaukee's... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 1 Comments
Nickodemus
Dance music, especially in places like New York City, draws from a global ocean of influences to keep the dance floor full. On Moon People, Brooklyn DJ-producer Nickodemus displays his range on tracks that filter echoes of reggae into dream... more
Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews