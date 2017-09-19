RSS

Reggie Bonds

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more

Sep 19, 2017 7:15 PM On Music

A quick personal note: I've been out of the country this month, and I can't say how heartbreaking and surreal it was following the Sherman Park news from abroad. It's during times of crisis and turmoil that rap music is needed the most—when words .. more

Aug 18, 2016 3:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee rapper Reggie Bonds followed through with a balanced vision for his upcoming album, From The NORF$IDE w/ Love, due out July 4. more

May 24, 2016 4:08 PM Music Feature

La'Dra CaMz

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks. Pizzle – Grand DesignA.. more

Apr 26, 2016 8:00 PM On Music

Hip-hop lost one of its greats this week when Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quested succumbed to complications of diabetes. He was only 45. The tributes that have followed have been heartening to witness, because Phife is the kind of artist whose c.. more

Mar 24, 2016 4:00 PM On Music

Reggie Bonds

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks. Danny Arcane - "Mi Mynd".. more

Feb 4, 2016 6:00 PM On Music

To judge from most of his recorded output, Reggie Bonds is a thoughtful young man with a solid head on his shoulders, the quintessential conscious rapper. But then there those other tracks—the ones that feel like psychotic breaks, where Bonds just.. more

Nov 13, 2015 9:00 PM On Music

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Since dominating the Miltown Beat Down last year, Mike Regal has emerged as one of the city’s most prominent rap producers. more

Oct 6, 2015 8:04 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

Compared to the breakneck pace of some rap compilations that post new installments each month, the A3C compilations are a model of restraint. Since 2011, A3C has released just one compilation a year, but they've been impeccable, with each highligh.. more

Oct 2, 2015 2:30 PM On Music

Reggie Bonds

New York hip-hop lost one of its visionaries this winter when A$AP Yams, the organizational force behind the A$AP Mob collective, died of a drug overdose at age 26. Inspired by his recent trip to New York and a conversation he had with Yams years .. more

Sep 8, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

Cool Tay

A Milwaukee rapper with fierce lyrics and a soft flow, Loki Love doesn’t have much of a profile yet, but he’s hoping that will change soon. He says he’s been in talks with Warner Music Group about a possible contract, though realistically he’ll ha.. more

Aug 18, 2015 6:00 PM On Music 3 Comments

Rappermania FB Page

The Racine bar Brass Monkey will play host to some of thearea’s brightest up and coming rappers and producers at the second annualwrestling themed concert “Rappermania.”One of our own ShepherdExpress coverstory artists, Reggie Bonds, will.. more

Jul 1, 2015 8:12 PM Around MKE

Courtesy of the artist

Since dropping his rowdy-as-fuck single "Menace II Society (Black Timbs)" this spring, Milwaukee rapper Reggie Bonds has had a whole lot more eyes on him. He'll take advantage of that attention in August, when he releases his latest full-length, M.. more

Jun 17, 2015 3:33 PM On Music

Photos: Dave Zylstra/Shepherd Express

Meet 11 rappers leading Milwaukee’s hip-hop renaissance, anchoring a rap scene that’s never been stronger. more

May 19, 2015 9:00 PM Music Feature 19 Comments

"Menace II Society (Black Timbs)"

In 2015, it’s never been easier for an artist to make a music video. The flip side of that, of course, is it’s never been easier for artists to make bad music videos, and the last few years have seen their share. Every week countless local musicia.. more

Apr 2, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

