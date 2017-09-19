Reggie Bonds
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Rob Hicks, EMAAD, Reggie Bonds, Ace Parker, marratedr
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more
Sep 19, 2017 7:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Reggie Bonds, Queen Tut, Airo Kwil, Ju Preach, Kane The Rapper
A quick personal note: I've been out of the country this month, and I can't say how heartbreaking and surreal it was following the Sherman Park news from abroad. It's during times of crisis and turmoil that rap music is needed the most—when words .. more
Aug 18, 2016 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Reggie Bonds Stays the Course on 'NORF$IDE'
Milwaukee rapper Reggie Bonds followed through with a balanced vision for his upcoming album, From The NORF$IDE w/ Love, due out July 4. more
May 24, 2016 4:08 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Pizzle, La’Dra CaMz, AUTOMatic, Renz Young, First Class
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks. Pizzle – Grand DesignA.. more
Apr 26, 2016 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Reggie Bonds Pays Tribute to Phife Dawg With an Old-Fashioned Cypher
Hip-hop lost one of its greats this week when Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quested succumbed to complications of diabetes. He was only 45. The tributes that have followed have been heartening to witness, because Phife is the kind of artist whose c.. more
Mar 24, 2016 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Danny Arcane, Ralphael, Reggie Bonds, Dahm
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks. Danny Arcane - "Mi Mynd".. more
Feb 4, 2016 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Watch Reggie Bonds’ Ungodly Grimy “Mad Scientist
To judge from most of his recorded output, Reggie Bonds is a thoughtful young man with a solid head on his shoulders, the quintessential conscious rapper. But then there those other tracks—the ones that feel like psychotic breaks, where Bonds just.. more
Nov 13, 2015 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Mike Regal Keeps the Beats Flowing
Since dominating the Miltown Beat Down last year, Mike Regal has emerged as one of the city’s most prominent rap producers. more
Oct 6, 2015 8:04 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
Stream WebsterX and Reggie Bonds' Tracks From the Latest A3C Compilation
Compared to the breakneck pace of some rap compilations that post new installments each month, the A3C compilations are a model of restraint. Since 2011, A3C has released just one compilation a year, but they've been impeccable, with each highligh.. more
Oct 2, 2015 2:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Reggie Bonds Does One for A$AP Yams
New York hip-hop lost one of its visionaries this winter when A$AP Yams, the organizational force behind the A$AP Mob collective, died of a drug overdose at age 26. Inspired by his recent trip to New York and a conversation he had with Yams years .. more
Sep 8, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Loki Love, King Bravo, Cool Tay, WC Tank, Big Mike
A Milwaukee rapper with fierce lyrics and a soft flow, Loki Love doesn’t have much of a profile yet, but he’s hoping that will change soon. He says he’s been in talks with Warner Music Group about a possible contract, though realistically he’ll ha.. more
Aug 18, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 3 Comments
Second Annual Rappermania to be Held in Racine
The Racine bar Brass Monkey will play host to some of thearea’s brightest up and coming rappers and producers at the second annualwrestling themed concert “Rappermania.”One of our own ShepherdExpress coverstory artists, Reggie Bonds, will.. more
Jul 1, 2015 8:12 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Stream Reggie Bonds' Chilly New Track, "Ugly Truth"
Since dropping his rowdy-as-fuck single "Menace II Society (Black Timbs)" this spring, Milwaukee rapper Reggie Bonds has had a whole lot more eyes on him. He'll take advantage of that attention in August, when he releases his latest full-length, M.. more
Jun 17, 2015 3:33 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The New Face of Milwaukee Rap
Meet 11 rappers leading Milwaukee’s hip-hop renaissance, anchoring a rap scene that’s never been stronger. more
May 19, 2015 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 19 Comments
Milwaukee Rapper Reggie Bonds Plays with Fire in the 'Menace II Society' Video
In 2015, it’s never been easier for an artist to make a music video. The flip side of that, of course, is it’s never been easier for artists to make bad music videos, and the last few years have seen their share. Every week countless local musicia.. more
Apr 2, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Godfathers [CANCELED]
With their snarled choruses, acidic guitar riffs and nihilistic sentiments, The Godfathers felt deeply out of place in a mid-’80s British college-rock scene that preferred brighter sounds to glass-eating, punk-influenced rock ’n’ roll. more
Feb 11, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Critical Role of Community Health Centers
In the debate over federal health care reform—as well as the future of BadgerCare—most have focused on the expansion of access to affordable health insurance.But what good is insurance if patients can’t see a doctor?Enter the federal more
Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 1 Comments
Books, Oldenburg and ‘America Windows’
Take some time to explore a diverse trio of art events this week. Two appear in often-overlooked metro art galleries; the other takes place in the Windy City.Mount Mary College’s intimate Marian Gallery features an exhibition from the Binde... more
Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Autumn Harvest Festival 2010
Apple picking(weekends only), pumpkin patches, tractor pulled hayrides, store packedwith delicious goodies from traditional fall offerings to the famous"Apple Pie in a Bag." The season is already underway and continues until Saturday, Octob... more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Justin Townes Earle
Justin Townes Earle’s down-home blend of Americana so perfectly marries that genre’s most crucial aspects—indie singer-songwriter sensibilities, shitkicker stomp, rustic twang, Springsteen-esque blue-collar empathy—that his latest more
Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews