Reggie Jackson
The Time the Free-Spending Brewers Drafted Nolan Ryan: The Brewers and the Free Agent Reentry Draft
The Free Agent Reentry Draft is a mostly-forgotten relic from the earliest days of freedom for Major League baseball players. Between 1976 and 1980, an early-November “draft" of free agent players determined which clubs could negotiation with w.. more
Apr 10, 2017 3:39 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Saving Our Democracy: March 30 - April 5, 2017
Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump adminis... more
Mar 28, 2017 1:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy
Reimagining the Black Holocaust Museum
For some, the 2008 closing of America’s Black Holocaust Museum marked the end of a dream. But others refused to let one of Milwaukee’s singular cultural institutions die. By 2010 the Black Holocaust Museum reappeared in virtual form. At a F... more
Mar 7, 2017 5:04 PM David Luhrssen News Features
Reggie Jackson on Milwaukee’s Racial Segregation
“Segregation has a huge impact on keeping people from knowing other people. When there’s a lack of contact, you rely on stereotypes, you don’t communicate and you make assumptions about other people. It really does the city a disservice. x9... more
Feb 21, 2017 5:20 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Is Wisconsin’s Hate Crimes Law Working?
“The huge underreporting of hate crimes makes us keenly aware that many victims find no confidence in the legal system to provide them justice when they have been victimized,” said Reggie Jackson of America’s Black Holocaust Museum. more
Sep 6, 2016 4:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
Black Holocaust Museum Moves Online
America's Black Holocaust Museum (ABHM) may have closed its doors, but the Milwaukee institution recently opened a window to the world by relaunching as a virtual museum... more
Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Bangarang Mondays
Two of the city’s most veteran hip-hop DJs, DJ E Rich and Kid Cut Up, the later a founding member of the No Request crew and the co-host of WMSE’s Tuesday night hip-hop program “Mad Kids,” team up every Monday night at the Wicked H more
Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee