Reginald Baylor
Coloring with Reginald Baylor
A new coloring book intended mainly for adults is “Retrospective: Reginald Baylor Studio Coloring Book, 1994-2015,” and is available on the artist’s website. more
Jan 3, 2017 2:02 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Where Art Meets Business
Plaid Tuba’s Reginald Baylor and Heidi Witz on the importance of bringing basic business sense to the art community. more
Feb 3, 2015 10:01 PM Evan Rytlewski Off the Cuff
Multi-media Exploration of Home and Place
Present Music joins forces with Milwaukee Opera Theatre in Home Place, a multi-media exploration promising to challenge our views of home and place. The event is cast in three segments beginning outside the Broadway Theatre Center in Catala... more
Jun 20, 2014 5:54 PM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
The TypeFace Project
Last summer Reginald Baylor and Adam Carr spearheaded the TypeFace Project to create site-specific art installations in four Milwaukee neighborhoods affected by foreclosure and neglect, but located on busy thoroughfares. The installations w... more
Jan 17, 2014 3:23 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
New Money for Milwaukee Visual Artists
The visual arts in Milwaukee are changing dramatically. In 2012, the Milwaukee Art Museum was the juggernaut. With 400,000 annual visitors, total assets of $129 million and operating expenses of more than $15 million, every other entity was... more
Dec 11, 2013 12:37 AM Pegi Christiansen A&E Feature
Past, Present and Future
The new Museum of Wisconsin Art (205 Veterans Ave.) in West Bend opened to the public last Saturday. Set alongside the Milwaukee River on a triangle-shaped lot, MOWA is a destination for anyone interested in exploring more
Apr 9, 2013 11:42 PM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts
Two Milestone for Wisconsin Art
In a grand scale art celebration in Southeastern Wisconsin,two museums reached important milestones this past week. The Museum ofWisconsin Art (now called MOWA), opened its doors this April to four newgalleries, a gift shop and expansive, spark.. more
Apr 8, 2013 12:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Open and Transparent
The new Museum of Wisconsin Art, at 205 Veterans Ave. in West Bend, finally opens its doors to the public. At first glance, the subtle façade, blocked in a variety of soft whites and the palest blue, functions as an abstract painting. more
Apr 3, 2013 4:41 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Cardinal Stritch Displays Baylor Family Legacy
Art unites two generations at Cardinal Stritch University’s Northwestern Mutual Art Gallery in the unique “Baylor Family Exhibition.” A. Helen Baylor, author of the book Her Own Patch of Rain: The Prayer of a Young Daughter more
Nov 12, 2012 4:08 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Andy Warhol's Shoe Bright, Shoe Light @ 2012 Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse
Jun 8, 2012 6:08 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
A Baker's Dozen of Artful Gifts @ MAM
Dec 15, 2011 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Quad A & Reginald Baylor@ MAM
The Milwaukee Art Museum\'s African American Art Alliance (Quad A) celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2011 along with the 10th anniversary of the Calatrava. Last week Thursday, on October 27 in honor of this occasion, Quad A presented t.. more
Nov 4, 2011 12:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Haggerty Highlights Milwaukee Artists in 'Current Tendencies II'
Marquette University's Haggerty Museum of Art presents the second edition of an exhibition focusing on local contemporary art. “Current Tendencies II: Artists from Milwaukee” reveals extraordinary work, including personal sketchbooks by ... more
Aug 23, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Art and Summer Weather on A June Friday
Art along the lakeshore engaged Milwaukee last Friday on one of the first summer nights. Whether at Bay View's inaugural Gallery Night or in the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building Block Party, visitors discovered music and refreshments to.. more
Jun 8, 2011 8:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Reginald Baylor, Milwaukee Artist
By the age of 10 years, Reginald Baylor had realized that he must be an artist. more
Mar 1, 2011 12:00 AM Curtis L. Carter A&E Feature 1 Comments
