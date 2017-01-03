RSS

Reginald Baylor

artpreview_reggiebaylorcoloringbook.jpg.jpe

A new coloring book intended mainly for adults is “Retrospective: Reginald Baylor Studio Coloring Book, 1994-2015,” and is available on the artist’s website. more

Jan 3, 2017 2:02 PM Visual Arts

offthecuff_plaidtuba.jpg.jpe

Plaid Tuba’s Reginald Baylor and Heidi Witz on the importance of bringing basic business sense to the art community. more

Feb 3, 2015 10:01 PM Off the Cuff

Present Music joins forces with Milwaukee Opera Theatre in Home Place, a multi-media exploration promising to challenge our views of home and place. The event is cast in three segments beginning outside the Broadway Theatre Center in Catala... more

Jun 20, 2014 5:54 PM Classical Music

Last summer Reginald Baylor and Adam Carr spearheaded the TypeFace Project to create site-specific art installations in four Milwaukee neighborhoods affected by foreclosure and neglect, but located on busy thoroughfares. The installations w... more

Jan 17, 2014 3:23 AM Visual Arts

ae.jpg.jpe

The visual arts in Milwaukee are changing dramatically. In 2012, the Milwaukee Art Museum was the juggernaut. With 400,000 annual visitors, total assets of $129 million and operating expenses of more than $15 million, every other entity was... more

Dec 11, 2013 12:37 AM A&E Feature

artrev.jpg.jpe

The new Museum of Wisconsin Art (205 Veterans Ave.) in West Bend opened to the public last Saturday. Set alongside the Milwaukee River on a triangle-shaped lot, MOWA is a destination for anyone interested in exploring more

Apr 9, 2013 11:42 PM Visual Arts

In a grand scale art celebration in Southeastern Wisconsin,two museums reached important milestones this past week. The Museum ofWisconsin Art (now called MOWA), opened its doors this April to four newgalleries, a gift shop and expansive, spark.. more

Apr 8, 2013 12:43 AM Visual Arts

artpre.jpg.jpe

The new Museum of Wisconsin Art, at 205 Veterans Ave. in West Bend, finally opens its doors to the public. At first glance, the subtle façade, blocked in a variety of soft whites and the palest blue, functions as an abstract painting. more

Apr 3, 2013 4:41 PM Visual Arts

artpreview.jpg.jpe

Art unites two generations at Cardinal Stritch University’s Northwestern Mutual Art Gallery in the unique “Baylor Family Exhibition.” A. Helen Baylor, author of the book Her Own Patch of Rain: The Prayer of a Young Daughter more

Nov 12, 2012 4:08 PM Visual Arts

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Jun 8, 2012 6:08 AM Visual Arts

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Dec 15, 2011 4:00 AM Visual Arts

The Milwaukee Art Museum\'s African American Art Alliance (Quad A) celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2011 along with the 10th anniversary of the Calatrava. Last week Thursday, on October 27 in honor of this occasion, Quad A presented t.. more

Nov 4, 2011 12:21 PM Visual Arts

blogimage15828.jpe

Marquette University's Haggerty Museum of Art presents the second edition of an exhibition focusing on local contemporary art. “Current Tendencies II: Artists from Milwaukee” reveals extraordinary work, including personal sketchbooks by ... more

Aug 23, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Art along the lakeshore engaged Milwaukee last Friday on one of the first summer nights. Whether at Bay View's inaugural Gallery Night or in the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building Block Party, visitors discovered music and refreshments to.. more

Jun 8, 2011 8:44 PM Visual Arts

blogimage14029.jpe

By the age of 10 years, Reginald Baylor had realized that he must be an artist. more

Mar 1, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

blogimage9162.jpe

Although she’s a trained classical piano player, Margaret Stutt (aka Pezzittino) has gained for playing the accordion, an instrument more associated with polka and Weird Al Yankovic than gentle Regina Spektor-styled folk pop. Never playing ... more

Dec 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8330.jpe

This Friday, Perple Rain will be bringingPrince’s Minneapolissound to the Northern Prince ,Local Music more

Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

Even before Gov. Jim Doyle announced he would not seek re-election, it was starting to become obvious he was ready for a career change. ,Taking Liberties more

Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

blogimage7528.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitzwhat a world, ain’a? So listen, here we are at the crack of August,harbinger of a dwindling summertime, and I realize that most of you’sneed t,Art for Art's Sake more

Aug 6, 2009 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

Wine is green. Wine is green? Green is wine. Do you like that wine that's gr Wine is green? ,The Naked Vine more

Jun 15, 2009 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES