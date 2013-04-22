Regions Of Light And Sound Of Go

RSS
Jim James @ The Pabst Theater
Solo albums can be frustrating. With no one else around to reel back a frontman's excesses, these efforts often lack self-restraint and delve headfirst through an artist's personal eclecticism. These dubious records ultimately more
Apr 22, 2013 10:56 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Next week, My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James will release his first solo album, Regions of Light and Sound of God , an expansive piece that builds on the genre-hopping sensibilities of My Morning Jacket's most wide-ranging albums—it's a hodgepo.. more
Jan 28, 2013 4:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
