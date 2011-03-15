Regrets Only
Gene "Mr. Nice Guy" Wilder
Brian Scott Mednick's biography, Gene Wilder: Funny and Sad (published by BearManor Media), was a labor of love. While other kids in his '80s middle school hung posters of Madonna or Tom Cruise in their lockers, he felt that the frizzy-haired c.. more
Mar 15, 2011 12:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Marquette University's Laramie Project
Moises Kaufman's The Laramie Project is likely destined to be one of the great classics of drama to come out of the American theatre in the past twenty years. The reasons for this go well beyond the cultural significance of a play about the bru.. more
Feb 26, 2011 11:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Capturing Rudnick’s Wit
The Milwaukee Gay Arts Center (703 S. Second St.) doubles quite nicely as the living room Regrets Only ,Theater more
May 21, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Marital Laws
As the Republican Party tries to redefine itself in light of recent defeats, bans against Regrets Only ,Theater more
May 12, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater