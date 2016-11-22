Reince Priebus
The Real Paul Ryan
House Speaker Paul Ryan is probably just beginning his humiliating political reinvention of himself in Donald Trump’s image. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:03 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments
We Will Survive a Trump Administration
Since the election, I have received more than 60 phone calls and a few hundred emails from wonderful and patriotic individuals who are simply devastated by the election of Donald Trump. Many of these people who contacted me wanted the Sheph... more
Nov 15, 2016 4:34 PM Louis Fortis News Features 15 Comments
Trump’s Sordid Sex Tape
Republicans hoped to keep pretending Donald Trump wasn’t a sleazy, upper-class lowlife long enough to make it through the election. more
Oct 11, 2016 4:34 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments
Is Charlie Sykes Finally Realizing He’s Part of the Problem?
Charlie, we’re glad that you’re doing a little soul searching and we certainly don’t condone the hateful attacks you receive from Trump supporters. more
Aug 23, 2016 3:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 29 Comments
Ryan’s Game
When you’re from Wisconsin, you learn not to take everything Republican Congressman Paul Ryan says at face value. It is true Ryan generated positive headlines for himself by going on national television to publicly reverse his previous posi... more
May 10, 2016 3:43 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Big Spending Skews Spring Elections
In last week’s elections, the best-financed candidates won, except in some local races that had an organized grassroots effort supporting progressive campaigns. more
Apr 12, 2016 4:36 PM Louis Fortis News Features 7 Comments
The Republican Voter Fraud Coverup
Complaints about political bias in the media, except for the well-earned ones against Fox News, usually come from partisans who are simply upset when the media report something true that more
Jul 23, 2014 5:05 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Hating Hillary and Other Women
Republicans don’t see any reason to wait around until 2016 for the next presidential election to start insulting Hillary Clinton and the women of America. more
Jul 9, 2014 1:16 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
Democrats Slam Walker’s Voter Suppression Bill
Local and national Democrats are trying to strike back at new restrictions on voting in Wisconsin and elsewhere, charging that Republicans are suppressing the vote to more
Apr 2, 2014 1:03 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
GOP Chair Reince Priebus Slipped Confidential Info to Walker Campaign
It was no secret that the state Republican Partyfavored Scott Walker in his 2010 primary bid against former Congressman MarkNeumann. But this newly unearthed email shows that Reince Priebus,then the head of the state GOP and now the chair of .. more
Feb 20, 2014 5:05 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Two Republican Faces on Immigration
If you were to believe some newspaper reports from the state Republican convention over the weekend, you’d think Wisconsin congressmen Paul Ryan and Jim Sensenbrenner were on opposite sides of a dramatic split within more
May 7, 2013 9:25 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
President (Gulp) Walker
To at least half of Wisconsin voters in last November’s presidential election, the only thing scarier than electing Republican Congressman Paul Ryan as vice president would be electing Republican Gov. Scott Walker as president. more
Mar 26, 2013 10:16 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Macbeth
Dale Gutzman’s Off The Wall Theatre specializes in dark, edgy productions, but for their latest undertaking, they’re handling one of the most familiar plays ever written: Shakespeare’s Macbeth . The production stars Jeremy Welter, more
