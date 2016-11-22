Reince Priebus

RSS

House Speaker Paul Ryan is probably just beginning his humiliating political reinvention of himself in Donald Trump’s image. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:03 PM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

Since the election, I have received more than 60 phone calls and a few hundred emails from wonderful and patriotic individuals who are simply devastated by the election of Donald Trump. Many of these people who contacted me wanted the Sheph... more

Nov 15, 2016 4:34 PM News Features 15 Comments

Republicans hoped to keep pretending Donald Trump wasn’t a sleazy, upper-class lowlife long enough to make it through the election. more

Oct 11, 2016 4:34 PM Taking Liberties 11 Comments

Charlie, we’re glad that you’re doing a little soul searching and we certainly don’t condone the hateful attacks you receive from Trump supporters. more

Aug 23, 2016 3:55 PM Expresso 29 Comments

When you’re from Wisconsin, you learn not to take everything Republican Congressman Paul Ryan says at face value. It is true Ryan generated positive headlines for himself by going on national television to publicly reverse his previous posi... more

May 10, 2016 3:43 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

In last week’s elections, the best-financed candidates won, except in some local races that had an organized grassroots effort supporting progressive campaigns. more

Apr 12, 2016 4:36 PM News Features 7 Comments

Complaints about political bias in the media, except for the well-earned ones against Fox News, usually come from partisans who are simply upset when the media report something true that more

Jul 23, 2014 5:05 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

Republicans don’t see any reason to wait around until 2016 for the next presidential election to start insulting Hillary Clinton and the women of America. more

Jul 9, 2014 1:16 PM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

Local and national Democrats are trying to strike back at new restrictions on voting in Wisconsin and elsewhere, charging that Republicans are suppressing the vote to more

Apr 2, 2014 1:03 AM News Features

It was no secret that the state Republican Partyfavored Scott Walker in his 2010 primary bid against former Congressman MarkNeumann. But this newly unearthed email shows that Reince Priebus,then the head of the state GOP and now the chair of .. more

Feb 20, 2014 5:05 PM Daily Dose

If you were to believe some newspaper reports from the state Republican convention over the weekend, you’d think Wisconsin congressmen Paul Ryan and Jim Sensenbrenner were on opposite sides of a dramatic split within more

May 7, 2013 9:25 PM Taking Liberties

To at least half of Wisconsin voters in last November’s presidential election, the only thing scarier than electing Republican Congressman Paul Ryan as vice president would be electing Republican Gov. Scott Walker as president. more

Mar 26, 2013 10:16 PM Taking Liberties

