Relationship
How to Date a Beer Snob
If I’m being honest, the last person you want relationshipadvice from is me. My dating history is like a bunch of ill-fitting storereturns I waited too long to take back. So when Evan, my boyfriend, asked if hecould write .. more
May 17, 2016 4:24 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Sexpress Podcast: What's your Number?
This time on the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about their girlfriend's "number," and whether or not he has the right to be upset. Want to see your question answered on a subsequent episode? Create a free account and ask .. more
Aug 26, 2015 8:09 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
127 Hours
The teeming multitudes shown under the opening credits of 127 Hours are a clue. Extreme athlete Aron Ralston hikes, bikes and climbs in the remotest wilderness partly because he wants to be far from the crowd—isolated even from those who lo... more
Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Cameron McGill
The Irish Pub hosts a free performance tonight from Cameron McGill, a Chicago singer-songwriter whose shifty Americana-pop draws equally from Ryan Adams, John Lennon and Brian Wilson. McGill will be playing with his band, What Army, which more
Aug 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee