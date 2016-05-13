Relationships
Romeo & Juliet & Bard & Bourbon
Romance and alcohol love each other very much. The two make a dramatic appearance onstage together this month as Bard & Bourbon presents Shakespeare’s classic tragedy Romeo & Juliet. The group performs a fully-rendered production of the clas.. more
May 13, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sexpress Podcast: The Phanton of the Stockroom
This time on the Sexpress Podcast, Liz and Tyler answer a listener's question about asking out an older woman at work. If you'd like to hear your question answered on a subsequent episode, leave it in the comments below, or send it to sexpres.. more
Jan 19, 2016 8:43 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Hatch
This time on the Sexpress Podcast- Liz and Tyler answer a listener's question about how he should proceed with a friendship that he wants to become something more. Can't get enough Sexpress? Listen to past episodes here.Want to have your qu.. more
Oct 12, 2015 2:43 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Back In the Saddle
This week in the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about how to get back in the saddle after a traumatic experience. To hear your questions answered on a subsequent episode, send them to Sexpress@Shepex.com. more
Sep 16, 2015 3:57 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: What's your Number?
This time on the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about their girlfriend's "number," and whether or not he has the right to be upset. Want to see your question answered on a subsequent episode? Create a free account and ask .. more
Aug 26, 2015 8:09 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Long Distance Judo
This time on the Sexpress Podcast- Advice on how to maintain a long distance relationship, and whether to drop a martial arts night class. Plus, figure out why Liz says "I'm gonna give the worst advice ever." Want to have one of your relation.. more
Aug 5, 2015 4:03 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Movie Madness and Hubby Trouble
This week on the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about differences in taste, and how to manage a struggling marriage.To hear your question answered on a future episode, send it to sexpress@shepex.com, or in the comment sect.. more
Jul 22, 2015 4:24 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Exes and In-Laws
This time on the Sexpress podcast: Dating a girl who still hangs out with her exes, and the red flags of an unstable potential mother in-law.Also: A very good Ray Romano impression. Do you have a question for Tyler and Liz? Submit it in the c.. more
Jul 10, 2015 7:06 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Blog Probs
This time on the Sexpress- He Said She Said Podcast: Liz and Tyler talk secret porn blogs, commitmentphobes, and what to do when "just keeping it casual" takes a turn towards relationship town. Do you want to hear your relationship question .. more
Jun 26, 2015 7:56 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Ryan
Liz and Tyler answer a listener's question about how to make his wedding night special, and one of the worst bad date stories you've ever heard from local comedian Greg Bach.Want to hear your question answered on a future episode? Send it to .. more
Apr 14, 2015 2:39 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast:The Cookie Monster
In the third installment of the Sexpress: He Said / She Said Podcast, Liz and Tyler tackle a listener's question about tricky parenting boundaries.Also, in a new segment, they welcome special guest Allison Dunne who shares a doozy of a bad date.. more
Mar 24, 2015 6:10 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast:The Spampire
In the second installment of Sexpress: He Said/She Said, Tyler and Liz field a question from a listener about a potential suitor who is all texts and no action, and coin the term "spampire."Got any dating conundrums? Does your boyfriend have m.. more
Mar 12, 2015 3:45 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Recap: Aziz Ansari Riffs on Relationships and Technology at the Riverside Theater
For the better part of two decades, stand-up comedy was ruled by outsiders. Immersed in the alternative culture of the time, the coolest comics of the ’90s and ’00 were schlubs, intellectuals an,Comedy more
May 20, 2014 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Comedy
Summer Soulstice Music Festival and Summerfest Cascio Stage Announce Headliners
<p> The free Summer Soulstice Music Festival on North Avenue has announced the music lineup for its June 18th event. In years past the event has featured touring headliners including the Von Bondies, Local H and (curiously) Sponge, but this year\'.. more
Mar 29, 2012 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bars: Not a Good Place to Pick People Up, Actually
People often come to the store to ask how they can find others with like sexual interests. Folks are most commonly seeking kink or BDSM communities (which I've written about in previous columns), but occasionally are in search of more "vani... more
Mar 31, 2011 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Main-Travelled Roads
Through Oct. 31, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre stages Main-Travelled Roads , a musical based on Hamlin Garland’s stories about rural farm life in late-19th-century Wisconsin, at the Broadway Theatre Center. The deep family tradition of more
Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Laurel and Hardy
The Milwaukee Rep produces the U.S. premiere of Laurel and Hardy , Tom McGrath’s tribute to the comedy team from the Golden Age of cinema. McGrath’s script envisions a meeting between Laurel and Hardy in the afterlife. more
Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Urban Ecology Center Talks ‘Plenty’ About Local Food
Our city’s “Eat Local Challenge” (through Sept. 14; www.eatlocalmilwaukee.org) encourages Milwaukeeans to reflect on what we consume and where it comes from as a way to inspire us to eat healthy and live lightly. Stepping outside of th more
Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Portrait Society Gallery’s Everyday People
Whereas “reality” entertainment often relies on a carefully planned series of falsehoods, artistic realism uses the natural beauty and emotion of our surroundings to depict life.Unaltered human beauty is on display in the Portrait Societ... more
Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Cameron McGill
The Irish Pub hosts a free performance tonight from Cameron McGill, a Chicago singer-songwriter whose shifty Americana-pop draws equally from Ryan Adams, John Lennon and Brian Wilson. McGill will be playing with his band, What Army, which more
Aug 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee