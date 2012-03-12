Rem
Those Wild B-52s
Athens, Georgia became known as the home of R.E.M., but Michael Stipe and friends came out of a local scene that had already sent bands into the outer world. The most striking among them, the B-52s, made a splash with its 1979 debut album, embodyi.. more
Mar 12, 2012 4:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Brewers vs. Astros
After a long stint on the road, the Brewers return home tonight to begin a three-game series against the Houston Astros.,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
TOLD: A Night Of Storytelling December 6th
Playwright/musician Peter J. Woods’ October email mentioned something about being interested in the nature of storytelling. To this end, he has organized an evening of storytelling tomorrow night at 6pm at the Borg Ward Collective on 823 West N.. more
Dec 5, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Healthy Living with Laura Veirs
Saltbreakers felt like a conscious attempt for you to blow up your sound and redefine your Saltbreakers ,Music Feature more
May 14, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature