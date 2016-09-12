Rembrandt
“Rineke Dijkstra: Rehearsals
“RinekeDijkstra: Rehearsals” by celebrated Dutch artist Rineke Dijkstra has justopened at the Milwaukee Art Museum. The work is featured in MAM’s new HerzfeldCenter for Photography and Media Arts and serves as the nexus of several other.. more
Sep 12, 2016 5:01 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Alfred Bader Collection at Timothy Cobb Fine Arts
In “The Detective’s Eye,” the Timothy Cobb Gallery has compiled 17th-19th century portraits, landscapes and genre paintings from the collection of Alfred Bader Fine Arts. The show opens with a reception on Friday, Feb. 19, from 6-9 p.m. ... more
Feb 16, 2016 4:15 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
"Dürer to Dine" Explores History of Printmaking
An intimate, intriguing show at the University of WisconsinMilwaukee Art History Gallery presents over more than two-dozen prints thatbriefly illustrate how the medium developed over five centuries. “Dürer toDine: 500 Years of Printmaking” o.. more
Mar 8, 2013 11:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
ART to Do List Before Welcoming 2013
The end of the year brings a flurry of new resolutions for2013. However, several days remain to close out 2012. Find the time to say a final farewell toseveral exhibitions when waving goodbye to 2012 while welcoming 2013.1. One: Revisit Re.. more
Dec 29, 2012 5:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Review: Reflections on UWM's Exhibition"Nativity"
In the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, a place ofquiet reflection can be discovered in the University of Milwaukee Wisconsin’sart history gallery. Their exhibition “Nativity” presents more than two dozenprints, primarily etchings. e.. more
Dec 22, 2012 1:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Childhood Innocence Portrayed in the Treasures of Kenwood House
Children hold a special place throughout the December holidays, even atthe Milwaukee Art Museum. Their current exhibition “Rembrandt, Van Dyck,Gainsborough: The Treasures of Kenwood House, London” offers a unique glimpse of this precious time.. more
Nov 28, 2012 10:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Rembrandt Up Close
Featuring paintings rarely seen outside of Britain, the Milwaukee Art Museum’s exhibition “Rembrandt, Van Dyck, Gainsborough: The Treasures of Kenwood House, London” presents the incomparable art collection... more
Oct 24, 2012 9:53 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Dialogues on Art Inspire Gallery Night & Beyond
Severalevents Gallery Night & Day weekend inspired interesting dialogues that resonate far beyond thequaterly event. Whether this meant Eric Aho speaking to his paintings ofVermont hayfields, photographer Julia Kozerski’s self portraits and vid.. more
Oct 23, 2012 7:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
‘Wisconsin Shouldn’t Be Left Out’
Organized labor is in a process of rebirth, but it’s doing so in a very challenging economic and political environment that promotes corporate profits and the consolidation of wealth over workers’ ability to earn fair wages. Part of labor&r... more
Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Holiday Artisan Market
For those looking for unique holiday gifts, Discovery World’s Holiday Artisan Market gives shoppers the chance not only to buy local, but also straight from the source. More than two-dozen designers will be selling their wares at this free,... more
Dec 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
News of the Weird
Though the Phoenix area, like most places in thecountry, has been hit by the recession, s Time ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Nov 19, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
John Fogerty
As the lead singer and primary songwriter for Southern-rock pioneers Creedence Clearwater Revival, John Fogerty had already created a rich musical legacy when he struck out on his own in 1973. Though his efforts since then, including the 19... more
Nov 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Best Antiques Store
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Emily Patti Best of Milwaukee 2009 1 Comments
Milwaukee's Best Japanese Restaurant and Sushi
Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Best of Milwaukee 2009