Rineke Dijkstra, The Gymschool, St. Petersburg, 2014

“RinekeDijkstra: Rehearsals” by celebrated Dutch artist Rineke Dijkstra has justopened at the Milwaukee Art Museum. The work is featured in MAM’s new HerzfeldCenter for Photography and Media Arts and serves as the nexus of several other.. more

Sep 12, 2016 5:01 PM Around MKE

In “The Detective’s Eye,” the Timothy Cobb Gallery has compiled 17th-19th century portraits, landscapes and genre paintings from the collection of Alfred Bader Fine Arts. The show opens with a reception on Friday, Feb. 19, from 6-9 p.m. ... more

Feb 16, 2016 4:15 PM Visual Arts

An intimate, intriguing show at the University of WisconsinMilwaukee Art History Gallery presents over more than two-dozen prints thatbriefly illustrate how the medium developed over five centuries. “Dürer toDine: 500 Years of Printmaking” o.. more

Mar 8, 2013 11:58 PM Visual Arts

The end of the year brings a flurry of new resolutions for2013. However, several days remain to close out 2012. Find the time to say a final farewell toseveral exhibitions when waving goodbye to 2012 while welcoming 2013.1.    One:  Revisit Re.. more

Dec 29, 2012 5:40 AM Visual Arts

In the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, a place ofquiet reflection can be discovered in the University of Milwaukee Wisconsin’sart history gallery. Their exhibition “Nativity” presents more than two dozenprints, primarily etchings. e.. more

Dec 22, 2012 1:38 PM Visual Arts

Children hold a special place throughout the December holidays, even atthe Milwaukee Art Museum. Their current exhibition “Rembrandt, Van Dyck,Gainsborough: The Treasures of Kenwood House, London” offers a unique glimpse of this precious time.. more

Nov 28, 2012 10:03 PM Visual Arts

Featuring paintings rarely seen outside of Britain, the Milwaukee Art Museum’s exhibition “Rembrandt, Van Dyck, Gainsborough: The Treasures of Kenwood House, London” presents the incomparable art collection... more

Oct 24, 2012 9:53 PM Visual Arts

Severalevents Gallery Night & Day weekend inspired interesting dialogues that resonate far beyond thequaterly event. Whether this meant Eric Aho speaking to his paintings ofVermont hayfields, photographer Julia Kozerski’s self portraits and vid.. more

Oct 23, 2012 7:23 PM Visual Arts

Organized labor is in a process of rebirth, but it’s doing so in a very challenging economic and political environment that promotes corporate profits and the consolidation of wealth over workers’ ability to earn fair wages. Part of labor&r... more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

For those looking for unique holiday gifts, Discovery World’s Holiday Artisan Market gives shoppers the chance not only to buy local, but also straight from the source. More than two-dozen designers will be selling their wares at this free,... more

Dec 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Though the Phoenix area, like most places in thecountry, has been hit by the recession,

Nov 19, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

As the lead singer and primary songwriter for Southern-rock pioneers Creedence Clearwater Revival, John Fogerty had already created a rich musical legacy when he struck out on his own in 1973. Though his efforts since then, including the 19... more

Nov 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dragonfly 1117 E. Brady St. 414-271-1244

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009 1 Comments

,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

