In Remember, a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor with dementia, Zev (Christopher Plummer) is sent on a mission by his non-ambulatory friend, Max (Martin Landau). The plan is for Zev to kill an equally aged Auschwitz guard who had evaded justic... more

May 17, 2016 2:44 PM Home Movies

Photo Credit: Laura Heise

Mar 20, 2015 1:00 PM Theater

It is a stubborn prejudice that art and industry stand inirreconcilable opposition. But the success and staying-power of Kohler Co.’sArts/Industry program evidences a dissatisfaction with their strict separationand an insistence that they be su.. more

Apr 7, 2014 8:52 PM Visual Arts

The Milwaukee Rep returns to its annual short play program for interns this coming March.Here's a quick list of what to expect on Rep Lab this year:" 27 Ways I Didn’t Say “Hi” to Laurence Fishburne by Jonathan JosephsonDirected by Artist.. more

Feb 19, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

Releasing a cover tunes album can be a way for a performer to tread water or an opportunity to reflect on the influences that shaped him. Willie Nelson's Remember Me is the later. A collection of familiar country songs from the 1940s throug... more

Mar 15, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Green Zone depicts the American occupation of Saddam Hussein's luxurious Baghdad palace during the early days of the Iraq war. From their cloistered position, those known as the Coalition Provisional Authority, are out of touch with the Ira... more

Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

Only nine years have passed, yet the summer of 2001 seems so far away when viewed across the rubble of 911 and all that followed. One is tempted, if only for a moment, to remember those days through the sunny haze of nostalgia as innocent t... more

Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

"Remember Me" hits theaters on Friday, March 12 and the Shepherd Express is hooking you up with a chance to win passes to the movie screening. Remember Me is a drama centered on two lovers whose newfound relationship isthreatened as they t... more

Mar 6, 2010 12:00 AM Film Clips

