Remix
Chicago: Chicago II: Steven Wilson Remix (Rhino)
Chicago’s second album, Chicago II (1970) has been reissued in a sterling new remix that puts in sharp relief their conservatory perfect, brass-woodwind arrangements. more
Mar 7, 2017 2:41 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Kiings Remix James Vincent McMorrow
The Milwaukee electronic duo Kiings have spent much of the last year working on original material, with sights on releasing a full-length album soon, but they haven't forgotten their roots as remix artists. Their latest track is a reworking of Jam.. more
Apr 30, 2014 7:25 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Klassik Does "Danny Glover"
Every so often a rapper surprises me. Who knew Klassik even listened to Young Thug? Specializing in cleanly produced jazz-inflicted hip-hop, the posh Milwaukee rapper is the temperamental opposite of Atlanta's manic, syrup-addled wildcard, but eve.. more
Feb 23, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Kiings Team With San Fermin's Rae Cassidy on "Feel"
Anybody who purchased the debut from the Brooklyn indie-rock ensemble San Fermin on the strength of their live show must have been a little disappointed to discover the group's most commanding presence wasn't even featured on that record. Singers .. more
Feb 10, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Kiings Team With Field Report's Christopher Porterfield on "Garden"
The Milwaukee production duo Kiings made a splash early this year with Warehouses Possessed by the City, an ambitious remix project framed around Wisconsin musicians, but lately they've been trying their hand at original material. This summer they.. more
Dec 29, 2013 2:21 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Altos and All Tiny Creatures' Remixes of Volcano Choir's "Comrade"
Looking for another Volcano Choir fix after this weekend's rapturously received show? This might help. The band has selected the dreamy electro-soul track "Comrade" as the second single from their magnificent new album Repave , and in conjunction .. more
Oct 1, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Rachael Thomas Carlson, ‘Poet of Silence’
You may have seen Rachael Thomas Carlson in a three-piece suit and bow tie, lugging a heavy guitar case across the UW-Milwaukee campus or waiting with it at a bus stop. In that get-up Thomas resembles a country player from the Carter Family... more
Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff 6 Comments
Jimi Hendrix
The surprising thing about Valleys of Neptune is that it took more than 40 years for this collection of 1969 Jimi Hendrix recordings to surface. Some songs—“Stone Free,” “Fire” and “Red House”—aren’t n more
Mar 1, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Album Reviews
Shorewood’s Thirst and Vine Combines Café, Wine
Thirst and Vine recently opened its doors in Shorewood at the site of the former Jean Pierre (4330 N. Oakland Ave.). Thirst and Vine combines a retail wine shop with a café. The small menu consists of soups, salads, panini and a few entrees... more
Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 3 Comments
Electro Love: When Only Plug-In Vibes Make You Come
I am a female in my 20s who has a boyfriend close to my age. We have been together three years. I am able to have multiple orgasms with a vibrator (a plug-in style) that I use on myself, but I have never been able to give myself an orgasm w... more
Feb 11, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Opera After Hours
As part of its ongoing Thursday Conservatory Nights series, Helen Bader Hall evokes the early 1900s tonight, hosting a candle-lit, cabaret-styled performance from the Florentine Opera Studio. The company will be revisiting popular European ... more
Jan 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Radiohead: Now Less Greedy
This is me giving credit where credit is due: After a lengthy history of creating cynical new ways to milk money from fans, Radiohead is toning down some of their exploits. In April, the group launched a greedy contest (really just a thinly vei.. more
Sep 22, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A Cook’s Best Friend
A chefwithouttools is no chef at all, but merely a cave man who discovered theadvantage Marc Bianchini, head chef: Osteria del Mondo ,Eat/Drink more
Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview