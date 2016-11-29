Remixes
Pink Floyd: The Early Years 1967-1972 Cre/ation (Pink Floyd Records)
Pink Floyd's The Early Years 1967-1972 Cre/ation is a two-CD compilation with superb Syd Barrett psych-pop and post-Barrett space rock, plus pointless recent remixes and interesting odds and ends from concerts and BBC sessions.
Nov 29, 2016 2:58 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Dope Folks Records Gears Up For a Busy Winter
Milwaukee's Dope Folks Records launched several years ago with the mission of pressing rare, unreleased and long-of-print hip-hop to vinyl; in the process they've revealed how vast and rich the genre's vaults are. Most of their releases are from '..
Dec 3, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Greensky Bluegrass
Helping meet the demand of young audiences weaned on jam music and now hungry for bluegrass, Greensky Bluegrass, a five-member banjo-strumming, dobro- and mandolin-playing bluegrass group from Michigan, spends much of its time on the dusty
Feb 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee