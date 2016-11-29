Renã© Izquierdo
Paganini Also Played Guitar
Frankly Music continued its season last week with a concert at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, wherein violinist Frank Almond was joined by one of the area’s most notable musicians, guitarist René Izquierdo. more
Nov 29, 2016 4:45 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Kenilworth Open Studios Features Classical Guitarists
There will bemuch to see during the eagerly anticipated Kenilworth Open Studios (KOS) onSaturday, April 9, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Faculty, graduate students andundergrads from various veins of the visual arts will delight the eyes with the.. more
Mar 28, 2016 3:41 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Bob Mould w/ Brandi Shearer
Bob Mould was one of the most influential figures of ’80s underground rock, thanks to his unabashedly melodic songwriting and guitar work with the seminal punk group H%uFFFDsker D%uFFFD, which helped lay the foundation for alternative rock’... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee