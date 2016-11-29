RSS

Renã© Izquierdo

inreview_franklymusic_renee.jpg.jpe

Frankly Music continued its season last week with a concert at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, wherein violinist Frank Almond was joined by one of the area’s most notable musicians, guitarist René Izquierdo. more

Nov 29, 2016 4:45 PM Classical Music

guitar_d.jpg.jpe

uwm.edu

There will bemuch to see during the eagerly anticipated Kenilworth Open Studios (KOS) onSaturday, April 9, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Faculty, graduate students andundergrads from various veins of the visual arts will delight the eyes with the.. more

Mar 28, 2016 3:41 PM Around MKE

blogimage12632.jpe

Bob Mould was one of the most influential figures of ’80s underground rock, thanks to his unabashedly melodic songwriting and guitar work with the seminal punk group H%uFFFDsker D%uFFFD, which helped lay the foundation for alternative rock’... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES