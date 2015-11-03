Renew Wisconsin
Good News for Wisconsin’s Solar Industry
In a carefully watched case with national implications for the solar power industry, a Dane County district judge ordered Friday that We Energies can't impose an extra tax on its residential customers who own rooftop solar panels.
Nov 3, 2015 8:54 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Disruptive Technology at Work
Like it or not, utilities that rely on coal-fired power plants are facing a perfect storm. The cost of harnessing renewable energy sources is dropping while coal is becoming more expensive at the same time customers want cleaner energy and ...
Jun 9, 2015 9:16 PM Louis Fortis News Features 8 Comments
Solar Advocates Head to Court to Stop We Energies’ Solar Tariff
We Energies had claimed in its rate case before the state Public Service Commission (PSC) that its customers with solar panels actually cost the utility money, which they need to recoup from these customers. Two of the three-member commissi...
May 26, 2015 8:57 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Will Customers Benefit from We Energies’ Purchase of Integrys?
Consumer groups are warning about a proposed merger of We Energies and Integrys in testimony before the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. We Energies has not provided any evidence that it will benefit ratepayers. The merger could threate...
Mar 10, 2015 10:38 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 9 Comments
Solar Advocates Push Back Against Walker’s PSC
The Gov. Scott Walker appointees on the state Public Service Commission (PSC) are not serving the public's best interests. The two members Walker selected—former state Rep. Phil Montgomery and ex-voucher school lobbyist Ellen Nowak—have sho...
Feb 10, 2015 4:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 6 Comments
Clean Energy Group Says It Will Sue to Block We Energies’ Solar Rate Hikes
A pro-solar group is poised to sue the state Public Service Commission (PSC).
Nov 18, 2014 10:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 14 Comments
State Calls Foul on Phony Supporters of We Energies Rate Hike
We Energies' proposal to change the way it bills all of its customers and add new charges to solar system owners isn't terribly popular. Testimony at the Public Service Commission's (PSC) Milwaukee hearings on
Nov 4, 2014 6:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
We Energies’ War on Its Solar Customers
At the very moment solar energy is becoming an affordable, realistic option for homeowners and businesses, the state's largest utility, We Energies, is attempting to strike a fatal blow to this emerging industry
Aug 27, 2014 2:05 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 33 Comments
15 Things You Can Do To Protect Milwaukee's Environment
Earth Day 2014 arrives on the heels of a very grim United Nations report that found climate change is affecting all continents and oceans, causing noticeable disruptions in our food and
Apr 8, 2014 11:52 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features