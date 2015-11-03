Renew Wisconsin

RSS

In a carefully watched case with national implications for the solar power industry, a Dane County district judge ordered Friday that We Energies can’t impose an extra tax on its residential customers who own rooftop solar panels. more

Like it or not, utilities that rely on coal-fired power plants are facing a perfect storm. The cost of harnessing renewable energy sources is dropping while coal is becoming more expensive at the same time customers want cleaner energy and ... more

We Energies had claimed in its rate case before the state Public Service Commission (PSC) that its customers with solar panels actually cost the utility money, which they need to recoup from these customers. Two of the three-member commissi... more

Consumer groups are warning about a proposed merger of We Energies and Integrys in testimony before the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. We Energies has not provided any evidence that it will benefit ratepayers. The merger could threate... more

The Gov. Scott Walker appointees on the state Public Service Commission (PSC) are not serving the public’s best interests. The two members Walker selected—former state Rep. Phil Montgomery and ex-voucher school lobbyist Ellen Nowak—have sho... more

A pro-solar group is poised to sue the state Public Service Commission (PSC). more

We Energies’ proposal to change the way it bills all of its customers and add new charges to solar system owners isn’t terribly popular. Testimony at the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) Milwaukee hearings on more

At the very moment solar energy is becoming an affordable, realistic option for homeowners and businesses, the state’s largest utility, We Energies, is attempting to strike a fatal blow to this emerging industry more

Earth Day 2014 arrives on the heels of a very grim United Nations report that found climate change is affecting all continents and oceans, causing noticeable disruptions in our food and more

