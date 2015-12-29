Renewable Energy
Censored! Big stories the corporate news media ignored
Project Censored highlights the biggest news stories the corporate media ignored this year, including the true numbers of Americans shot by police, fracking details, corporate water grabbing, income inequality and Costa Rica’s surprising re... more
Dec 29, 2015 9:42 PM Tim Redmond News Features 4 Comments
Disruptive Technology at Work
Like it or not, utilities that rely on coal-fired power plants are facing a perfect storm. The cost of harnessing renewable energy sources is dropping while coal is becoming more expensive at the same time customers want cleaner energy and ... more
Jun 9, 2015 9:16 PM Louis Fortis News Features 8 Comments
Solar Advocates Head to Court to Stop We Energies’ Solar Tariff
We Energies had claimed in its rate case before the state Public Service Commission (PSC) that its customers with solar panels actually cost the utility money, which they need to recoup from these customers. Two of the three-member commissi... more
May 26, 2015 8:57 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Canopies and Greatest Lakes Will Headline Burnhearts' 2015 Mitten Fest
For the third year in a row, Burnhearts tavern in Bay View will throw a summer-style street party in the middle of winter. This year's Mitten Fest is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 7 and will once again feature strong beer, bourbon barrel-aged brand.. more
Jan 6, 2015 5:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music 2 Comments
Milwaukee Gets Another Chance to Debate We Energies’ Attack on Solar
Sep 3, 2014 4:09 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Obama Pushes Popular Agenda Items in Milwaukee
Sep 2, 2014 6:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
We Energies’ War on Its Solar Customers
At the very moment solar energy is becoming an affordable, realistic option for homeowners and businesses, the state’s largest utility, We Energies, is attempting to strike a fatal blow to this emerging industry more
Aug 27, 2014 2:05 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 33 Comments
Save Money, Save the Environment: Go Green
With gas prices soaring again and energy costs slated to grow in the long term, it's a great time to consider... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Farm Aid Coming to Miller Park Oct. 2
Well, that's what you get when you trust Willie Nelson with a secret. Details about this year's Farm Aid benefit concert were supposed to be revealed on Monday, Aug. 2, but this week on Sirius XM's "The Bill Mack Show," co-founder Nelson let it sl.. more
Jul 30, 2010 1:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
EarthTalk
Dear EarthTalk: Given the huge, ongoing oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, isn’t it high time the government put a stop to offshore oil drilling once and for all? Short of banning it altogether, what can be done to prevent explosions, leaks a... more
Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features 10 Comments
Does Waukesha Really Need Lake Michigan Water?
The city of Waukesha’s request for Lake Michigan water is the first of its kind under the Great Lakes Water Compact, and with it comes scrutiny. Here are some of the biggest questions about Waukesha’s request, and how it will be handled in ... more
Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Last-Minute Changes Made to the State’s Clean Energy Goals
Were the state’s renewable energy goals weakened during the final days of the legislative session?The answer depends on how you view a new bill, signed into law by Gov. Jim Doyle last week, which expands the definition of “renewable energy ... more
May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Sweetest Swing in Baseball
It’s an unlikely premise for a comedy: A charismatic artist ends up in a psych ward after a notably bad gallery show, having attempted suicide. When she realizes that her health insurance won’t allow her to stay in the hospital for more
Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Book of Firsts: 150 World-Changing People and Events from Caesar Augustus to the Internet (Anchor), by Peter D’Epiro
Everything started somewhere, sometime, by someone. In identifying the most important “everythings,” Peter D’Epiro acknowledges that his scope was restricted by editorial considerations. He eliminated anything B.C.E. because many of the more
Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Chinese Telephones w/ Killer Dreamer, The Dopamines, Pigs on Ice, Possible Fathers and Jambox
Snot-nosed but bighearted, Milwaukee’s Chinese Telephones for years turned out some of the city’s most endearing pop-punk, making ample, welcome nods to Screeching Weasel. Faced with the departure of their drummer, they decided to call it ... more
Feb 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
EarthTalk
Dear EarthTalk: What are the major environmental issues that our next president, be it Bar Barnes ,News Features more
Aug 5, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Streetlight Manifesto w/ Grand Buffet and The Stitch Up
Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m. In just a few quick years, New Jersey’s Streetlight Man Shepherd Express ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jan 2, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee 2 Comments