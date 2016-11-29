RSS
Renovation
The Jazz Estate Returns with a New Look, Better Drinks and the Same Sounds
“It looks a lot different—and smells a lot different,” new Jazz Estate owner John Dye says of the club he saved from extinction. more
Nov 29, 2016 3:53 PM Tyler Friedman Music Feature
In Acting Shakespeare for Free
James DeVita's take on In Acting Shakespeare has toured around quite a few stages in the recent past. The personalized adaptation of Sir Ian McKellen's story of a man trying to relate to the stage through Shakespeare is captivating in any venu.. more
Apr 19, 2012 11:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pleasant Prairie’s Jelly Belly Warehouse
AsAll Hallows’ Eve draws near and the act of downing ungodly amounts ofcandy is considered socially acceptable, it’s time to find what lies atthe center of the ubiquito,Eat/Drink more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 2 Comments
