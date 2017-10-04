Rent
'Rent' Remains Relevant
Regretfully, 20 years after its premiere, Jonathan Larson’s Rent is still very relevant to our lives and culture. more
'Rent' Twenty Years On
“Rent 20th Anniversary Tour” makes a welcome stop at Milwaukee’s Marcus Center Oct. 3-8; key members of Rent’s original creative team have reunited for this national tour. more
Carroll University Rotates Two From New York
Carroll University’s Summer Rep Series 2015 features a pair of productions set in New York. The series opens tonight with the opening of Jonathan Larson’s classic rock musical RENT. The pop musical from the last decade of last century is almos.. more
Jun 18, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Keep Your Tail & Tongue Wagging
Ruthie answers a question from a reader concerned about a girlfriend’s attachment to a stuffed animal, and plugs exciting events including “Beauty in Bloom” at Milwaukee Art Museum (March 26-29), Rent at In Tandem Theatre (March 27-April... more
Mar 24, 2015 9:09 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Giant Spider Productions Gets Nautical
UPDATE: Giant Spider Productions has announced that the Bloomin' Talent Event at ComedySportz has been canceled. Here's the announcement:Due to unforeseen circumstances and scheduling conflicts, we unfortunately must announce that The Bloomin’ Tal.. more
Mar 3, 2015 3:30 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
An Intimate RENT
Kalliope Vocal Arts will be staging a production of RENT that will be staged at the end of next month. I’ve seen a number of productions of the show over the years. (Something like three or four different productions over the past fifteen years or.. more
Mar 1, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Further Thoughts On Eddie
“ In 2008, one year after opening, The Alchemist was voted best theatre in Milwaukee. We’re reapplying for the job. more
Feb 28, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Download January's Local Coverage Concert
Nothing puts a song in perspective like hearing somebody else cover it. It’s hard to overstate how much that simple act of reinterpretation turns a song into something bigger than itself, but that’s something that too many artists in Milwaukee’s i.. more
Feb 16, 2015 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jodorowsky’s Music
2014 was a good year for Alejandro Jodorowsky. The Chilean-born filmmaker was thesubject of a fascinating documentary, Jodorowsky’s Dune , focused on thesky-high ambition and abysmal failure behind the director’s aborted ‘70s-erafilm based on F.. more
Jan 26, 2015 8:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
River’s Edge on Blu-ray
Backin the ‘80s, Tim Hunter was the go-to auteur of alienated youth. His 1986 film River’s Edge , out now on Blu-ray, was a low-budget exploration of dead-end kidsin a nowhere town. It was Rebel Without a Cause for the Reagan era, a coming ofa.. more
Jan 12, 2015 6:30 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Lost Spirit Channel the Dreamy Side of Shoegaze
Few genres have evolved less over the last couple of decades than shoegaze. Since the early ’90s the genre has remained frozen like a paused VHS screen, flickering but never progressing, contently drinking up a moment in time. Like most shoegaze a.. more
Jan 2, 2015 9:25 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
"Natural Forms: The Art of Roy Staab" at The Jazz Gallery
It's always gratifying to see a local boy make good. So much the betterwhen this success takes the form “local boy becomes an internationallyrecognized artist.” Such is the case with Roy Staab. Over the course longcareer, Staab has dabbled i.. more
Dec 6, 2014 7:38 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Delafield Art Center Ends 2014 with New Location, Holiday Open House and Bike Art
The DelafieldArt Center is making the most of what remains of 2014. For one, the nonprofitorganization recently moved shop to 719 Genesse St. and is cordially invitingyou to visit their new space for a holiday open house on December 6. From11:.. more
Dec 1, 2014 7:00 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
More About Give Me Liberty
The Kickstarter campaign for Give Me Liberty, an indie movie set to be filmed in Milwaukee this winter, got off the a rolling start. After just eleven days, screenwriter Alice Austen reported that the project was 64% funded.“We are going pre-pro.. more
Dec 1, 2014 6:00 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee Brewers Announce Post-Game Concert Headliners
Last month the Milwaukee Brewers announced that the team would host three post-game concerts in 2015 without announcing the lineup, prompting plenty of speculation on Twitter about who those performers might be. My predictions were Cheap Trick, Sm.. more
Nov 25, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Marx Brothers on TV
Nov 1, 2014 5:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
'La Bohème'
Within a 10-year span, Giacomo Puccini composed three of the most popular operas ever written, Madama Butterfly, Tosca and the even more captivating La Bohème more
May 7, 2014 12:24 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
How Laws Shouldn’t Be Made
At the urging of leaders in criminal justice and law enforcement throughout the state, Gov. Scott Walker vetoed a Republican attempt to return sleazy bail bondsmen and more
Jul 3, 2013 5:40 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: Republican Senators Grothman and Ellis Fight Hard to do the Right Thing
This hasn't been an easy budget season for progressive Wisconsinites who care about protecting the state's safety net, improving public education and ensuring that more
May 30, 2013 1:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Hope Tutoring Services Volunteers
Hope Tutoring Services (7607 W. Townsend #103) held its first after-school and summer program sessions during the 2009-2010 school year and has been expanding more
May 30, 2013 1:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso