Regretfully, 20 years after its premiere, Jonathan Larson’s Rent is still very relevant to our lives and culture. more

Oct 4, 2017 2:36 PM Theater

aegateway_rent_c.widea.jpg

“Rent 20th Anniversary Tour” makes a welcome stop at Milwaukee’s Marcus Center Oct. 3-8; key members of Rent’s original creative team have reunited for this national tour. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Theater

Carroll University’s Summer Rep Series 2015 features a pair of productions set in New York. The series opens tonight with the opening of Jonathan Larson’s classic rock musical RENT. The pop musical from the last decade of last century is almos.. more

Jun 18, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

dearruthie_teddybear_thinkstock.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader concerned about a girlfriend’s attachment to a stuffed animal, and plugs exciting events including “Beauty in Bloom” at Milwaukee Art Museum (March 26-29), Rent at In Tandem Theatre (March 27-April... more

Mar 24, 2015 9:09 PM Hear Me Out

curtains_giantspiderproductions.jpg.jpe

Giant Spider Productions, LLC / Via Facebook

UPDATE: Giant Spider Productions has announced that the Bloomin' Talent Event at ComedySportz has been canceled. Here's the announcement:Due to unforeseen circumstances and scheduling conflicts, we unfortunately must announce that The Bloomin’ Tal.. more

Mar 3, 2015 3:30 PM Theater

curtains_rent.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Kalliope Vocal Arts

Kalliope Vocal Arts will be staging a production of RENT that will be staged at the end of next month. I’ve seen a number of productions of the show over the years. (Something like three or four different productions over the past fifteen years or.. more

Mar 1, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_anothertaleofeddie_aaronkopec.jpg.jpe

Photo by Aaron Kopec

“ In 2008, one year after opening, The Alchemist was voted best theatre in Milwaukee. We’re reapplying for the job. more

Feb 28, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

onmusic_localcoverage.jpg.jpe

milwaukeerecord.bandcamp.com

Nothing puts a song in perspective like hearing somebody else cover it. It’s hard to overstate how much that simple act of reinterpretation turns a song into something bigger than itself, but that’s something that too many artists in Milwaukee’s i.. more

Feb 16, 2015 9:00 PM On Music

ihatehollywood_jodorowskysmusic.jpg.jpe

2014 was a good year for Alejandro Jodorowsky. The Chilean-born filmmaker was thesubject of a fascinating documentary, Jodorowsky’s Dune , focused on thesky-high ambition and abysmal failure behind the director’s aborted ‘70s-erafilm based on F.. more

Jan 26, 2015 8:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

ihatehollywood_riversedge.jpg.jpe

Backin the ‘80s, Tim Hunter was the go-to auteur of alienated youth. His 1986 film River’s Edge , out now on Blu-ray, was a low-budget exploration of dead-end kidsin a nowhere town. It was Rebel Without a Cause for the Reagan era, a coming ofa.. more

Jan 12, 2015 6:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

onmusic_lostspiritcover.jpg.jpe

Few genres have evolved less over the last couple of decades than shoegaze. Since the early ’90s the genre has remained frozen like a paused VHS screen, flickering but never progressing, contently drinking up a moment in time. Like most shoegaze a.. more

Jan 2, 2015 9:25 PM On Music

mkeart_roystaab_fullheartforyatoo.jpg.jpe

Roy Staab's blog

It's always gratifying to see a local boy make good. So much the betterwhen this success takes the form “local boy becomes an internationallyrecognized artist.” Such is the case with Roy Staab. Over the course longcareer, Staab has dabbled i.. more

Dec 6, 2014 7:38 PM Visual Arts

mkearts_delafieldartcenter.jpg.jpe

The DelafieldArt Center is making the most of what remains of 2014. For one, the nonprofitorganization recently moved shop to 719 Genesse St. and is cordially invitingyou to visit their new space for a holiday open house on December 6. From11:.. more

Dec 1, 2014 7:00 PM Visual Arts

ihatehollywood_givemeliberty.jpg.jpe

Photo from Alice Austen

The Kickstarter campaign for Give Me Liberty, an indie movie set to be filmed in Milwaukee this winter, got off the a rolling start. After just eleven days, screenwriter Alice Austen reported that the project was 64% funded.“We are going pre-pro.. more

Dec 1, 2014 6:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

onmusic_postgameconcertserieslogo.jpg.jpe

brewers.mlblogs.com

Last month the Milwaukee Brewers announced that the team would host three post-game concerts in 2015 without announcing the lineup, prompting plenty of speculation on Twitter about who those performers might be. My predictions were Cheap Trick, Sm.. more

Nov 25, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

index.jpg.jpe

Nov 1, 2014 5:06 PM I Hate Hollywood

a_e.jpg.jpe

Within a 10-year span, Giacomo Puccini composed three of the most popular operas ever written, Madama Butterfly, Tosca and the even more captivating La Bohème more

May 7, 2014 12:24 AM A&E Feature

120530_scott_walker_605_ap.jpg.jpe

At the urging of leaders in criminal justice and law enforcement throughout the state, Gov. Scott Walker vetoed a Republican attempt to return sleazy bail bondsmen and more

Jul 3, 2013 5:40 PM Taking Liberties

22258952_bg1.jpg.jpe

This hasn't been an easy budget season for progressive Wisconsinites who care about protecting the state's safety net, improving public education and ensuring that more

May 30, 2013 1:05 AM Expresso

expresso.jpg.jpe

Hope Tutoring Services (7607 W. Townsend #103) held its first after-school and summer program sessions during the 2009-2010 school year and has been expanding more

May 30, 2013 1:01 AM Expresso

