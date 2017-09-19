Renz Young
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Rob Hicks, EMAAD, Reggie Bonds, Ace Parker, marratedr
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more
Sep 19, 2017 7:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: WebsterX, Mic Kellogg, Simen Sez, AWillThaGreat, IshDARR
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite recent singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends for our periodic Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-U.. more
Feb 21, 2017 8:27 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: El-Shareef & Derelle Rideout, Ju Preach, Hakeem Paragon, Joey Burbs
Jan 31, 2017 8:25 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Bliss & Alice, Renz Young, Zed Kenzo, Emaad
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite recent singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends for our periodic Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-U.. more
Jan 3, 2017 6:40 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Genesis Renji, El-Shareef, Zed Kenzo, Nate Brady, Von Alexander, IshDARR
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more
Oct 4, 2016 6:56 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Pizzle, La’Dra CaMz, AUTOMatic, Renz Young, First Class
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks. Pizzle – Grand DesignA.. more
Apr 26, 2016 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Renz Young Gives it His All
Renz Young has teamed up with some of Milwaukee’s sharpest rappers in the new collective Cultured SECT. more
Aug 11, 2015 7:44 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Renz Young, Kewii, El-Shareef, Pharaoh Mac & DMT
Renz Young – “Mannequin” (Produced by Derelle Rideout)Renz Young is fairly new to the Milwaukee rap scene, but already he lays claim to one of the city’s great voices: It’s gruff yet light, with just a whisper of raspiness. His latest track, .. more
Jul 31, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Rusty Ps, Wave Chapelle, Renz Young and Cultured SECT
One of Milwaukee's longest-served hip-hop groups, the Rusty P's have a new album out, LMNOP's . It's a collaboration with LMNTylst, a producer who shares the group's taste in off-kilter funk and has some shared history with them. He'd previously r.. more
Jun 25, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
