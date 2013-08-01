Reopening
Pizza Man Reopens on Downer Ave.
The Pizza Man reopened on Monday after a more than two-year absence following a fire that burnt down the restaurant's former Oakland Avenue location. The restaurant remains on the East Side, with the new location at 2947 North Downer Ave. Founder.. more
Aug 1, 2013 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Miramar Theatre Will Reopen on Saturday
That didn't take long, thankfully. A couple of weeks after closing following a fire, the Miramar Theatre announced it will reopen on Saturday, July 20. "We will still be in clean-up mode with much more to do, but functional and comfortable," owner.. more
Jul 15, 2013 2:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
News of the Weird
According to police, bandanna-clad JasonZacchi, 27, was arrested in Dearborn Heights, M DailyMail ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Jan 5, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE