Rep Lab
Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s ‘Rep Lab’ Festival
In the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Rep Lab, which runs January 8-12 at the Stiemke Studio, seven scripted pieces will be presented, chosen by directing residents Nabra Nelson and Ryan Holihan from a collection of about 70 short plays that... more
Dec 29, 2015 9:15 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended events in Milwaukee including a bingo benefit for the Boulevard Theatre at Hamburger Mary’s, the Milwaukee Rep’s Rep Lab and a book signing by John Riordian, author of They Are All My Family: A Daring Rescue in the ... more
Apr 15, 2015 12:33 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Rep Lab Turns Five
The Milwaukee Rep opens its fifth annual Rep Lab this month. The spacious Steimke Studio space will serve once more as home to a series of shorts including Rich Orloff’s The Latest News from the Primordial Ooze and Patrick Holland’s The Cowboy amo.. more
Apr 3, 2015 3:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Haiti Help: The annual concert for Youthaiti featured the always-mellifluous Harvey Taylor, Holly Wake, Jahmes Finlayson and KT Rusch. Percussionist Dena more
Apr 3, 2014 5:18 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Glam Galore: The Milwaukee Ballet’s “GlamROCK! The Ball 2013” was an over-the-top, first-rate blowout. IG Designs’ Eli McKinney and Kirk Kohlbeck transformed the Pfister Hotel’s ballroom into a swanky nightclub. more
Mar 8, 2013 2:31 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Curt Hanrahan Quintet
World-class saxophonist Curt Hanrahan has taught and performed in the Milwaukee area for decades, during that time founding the Lakeshore Conservatory of Music in Racine, and intermittently sharing the stage with the orchestras of Jimmy more
Jul 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee