The Milwaukee Rep brings McGuire, starring Anthony Crivello in the title role of Marquette basketball coach Al McGuire, back to the Stackner Cabaret for a limited engagement. more

May 23, 2017 2:24 PM Performing Arts Weekly

janeeyre.jpg.jpe

In the final analysis, one must question writer Poley Tealle’s misguided application of Brontë’s classic Jane Eyre, which Tealle tampered with to reinvent it in up-to-date terms. It’s an unnecessary endeavor as the novel stands on its own. more

May 2, 2017 1:44 PM Theater 1 Comments

inreviewrepbymichaelbrosilow.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s staging of Tennessee Williams’ classic “memory play," The Glass Menagerie, is an ambitious portrait of mental illness and tortured familial love. It runs through April 9 in the Quadracci Powerhouse Theat... more

Mar 14, 2017 2:05 PM Theater

paw_blvdthatre_a_bytroyfreund.jpg.jpe

The Boulevard Theatre presents the Midwest premiere of John Murrell’s dramatic comedy Taking Shakespeare; The Milwaukee Rep presents American playwright Tennessee Williams’ classic, five-character memory play, The Glass Menagerie; Rebecca H... more

Feb 28, 2017 2:10 PM Performing Arts Weekly

paw_rtw_b.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Opera Theatre stages an imaginative recreation of Mozart with Zie Magic Flute. The Milwaukee Rep honors legendary Marquette basketball coach Al McGuire in the one-man play McGuire; Pride Theatre Co. presents James Goldman’s Tony A... more

Jan 17, 2017 2:37 PM Performing Arts Weekly

aegateway_acc_a.jpg.jpe

This year, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater continues the holiday tradition with a new adaption of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol by Artistic Director Mark Clements. more

Nov 22, 2016 1:35 PM A&E Feature

paw_acacia.jpg.jpe

The Rep produces The Foreigner, a comedy it once premiered decades penned by from its late playwright-in-residence, Larry Shue. Meanwhile, Acacia turns to the Little House books for A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas, Marquette gives us Two R... more

Nov 8, 2016 4:03 PM Performing Arts Weekly

inreview_therep_a_(bymichaelbrosilow).jpg.jpe

Photo by Michael Brosilow

The Milwaukee Rep delivers a winning knockout punch early in its 2016-2017 season with an outstanding production of Marco Ramirez’s The Royale. Based on the real-life story of the first African American heavyweight boxing champion, it focus... more

Oct 4, 2016 4:17 PM Theater

inreview_rep_a_bymichael brosilow.jpg.jpe

The Rep has brought Broadway veteran and Milwaukee native Nathaniel Stampley home for a first-rate production of Man of La Mancha. He delivers in every way—his terrific baritone resonates throughout the Powerhouse and his gaze fixes on the ... more

Sep 27, 2016 2:49 PM Theater

invisible.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of Ayad Akhtar’s The Invisible Hand marks an auspicious beginning of a four-play partnership between the company and playwright. more

Mar 1, 2016 4:45 PM Theater

Haiti Help: The annual concert for Youthaiti featured the always-mellifluous Harvey Taylor, Holly Wake, Jahmes Finlayson and KT Rusch. Percussionist Dena more

Apr 3, 2014 5:18 PM Around MKE

Frosty Theater-going: On the coldest night in February, the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s October: Before I Was Born played to a full house at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio more

Mar 5, 2014 5:42 PM Around MKE

Short Takes: Comedian Martin Short and all his alter egos performed to a thrilled crowd at the Pabst Theater. The event was the third “Laugh It Up Milwaukee,” this year benefiting the MACC more

Jan 22, 2014 11:40 PM Around MKE

rep.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep’s eagerly anticipated production of Ragtime lives up to its promise as an exhilarating, lavishly produced musical version of E. L. Doctorow’s much-praised 1975 novel. As Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements aptly demonstrat... more

Sep 25, 2013 12:32 AM Theater

msb_1513v2small.jpg.jpe

Nothing in the nature of musical theater demands that it be superficial. Civilization’s first plays, the soul-expanding Greek tragedies, were musicals about nature, society and individual responsibility. more

Sep 5, 2013 4:38 PM A&E Feature

Epitome of Elegance: The beautifully renovated Milwaukee County Historical Society was a perfect setting for Ten Chimneys’ 10th anniversary gala. Lynn Fontanne, Alfred Lunt and Joe Garton—the latter credited with saving more

May 15, 2013 12:32 AM Around MKE

It’s been close to a decade since Johnny Cash passed away. But his musical legacy lives on, most recently in the readapted musical, Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash, which opened at The Rep’s Stackner Cabaret last more

Mar 6, 2013 4:17 PM Theater

wisconsin+supreme+court+election.jpg.jpe

The Wisconsin Supreme Court race, the most important election of the year, begins with a primary Tuesday, Feb. 19, involving three candidates the media have told you very little about. more

Feb 12, 2013 10:40 PM Taking Liberties

theater_rev.jpg.jpe

Viewers never cease to be amazed at the finesse and razor-sharp timing, which the Milwaukee Rep, at its best, brings to tricky-to-stage new works. Just such a work is Bruce Norris’ Pulitzer Prize-winning, wickedly funny, relentlessly provoc... more

Feb 5, 2013 11:59 PM Theater

theaterrev_rep.jpg.jpe

In Catherine Trieschmann's How the World Began, Milwaukee Rep's Deborah Staples stars as a teacher who moves from New York to teach in the rural Midwest in the wake of a major natural disaster. She finds further difficulties more

Jan 24, 2013 4:22 PM Theater

