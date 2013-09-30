RSS

Repave

volcano choir justin vernon pabst theater 2013.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

Ever since Mayor Tom Barrett officially proclaimed one Friday a couple years ago as “Bon Iver Day” in Milwaukee, the city has clamped its claws into Justin Vernon, attempting to claim the Eau C,Concert Reviews more

Sep 30, 2013 12:34 PM Concert Reviews

volcano choir.jpg.jpe

Later this month, Volcano Choir will begin a tour behind the Justin Vernon album to ruin you for all other Justin Vernon albums, Repave , a remarkably beautiful, unapologetically crowd-pleasing LP that reimagines Milwaukee's Collections of Colonie.. more

Sep 13, 2013 8:00 PM On Music

volcano choir.jpg.jpe

All signs so far have pointed to the sophomore album from the Justin Vernon/Collections of Colonies of Bees collab Volcano Choir being less difficult than the group's willfully obtuse debut, and now here's another: "Bygone," the first single from .. more

Jul 25, 2013 3:30 PM On Music

volcano choir.jpg.jpe

A testament to the Bon Iver singer-songerwriter's penchant for recording whatever he likes, career interests be damned, Justin Vernon's band with past and present members of Collections of Colonies of Bees, Volcano Choir, released one album in 200.. more

May 28, 2013 2:55 PM On Music

blogimage9547.jpe

Through Jan. 30, the Dean Jensen Gallery presents “Big Bangs, Small Bucks 2,” featuring more than 100 international artworks at value prices. This eclectic exhibit displays a variety of mediums from artists all around the world, including I... more

Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9448.jpe

After years playing together as Freshwater Collins, the guys in Invade Rome introduced a new band name and a newly heavy psych-rock sound on their 2008 album, Light Eyed and Villainous, which pit rabid, roaring guitar riffs against colossal... more

Jan 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9296.jpe

On the journey to thatpoint, Plymouthtouches upon an array of influences, from Sufjan St Loathe, Love, Blame, Defend ,CD Reviews more

Dec 21, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES