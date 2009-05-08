Repertory
Acting through Sign: Children of a Lesser God
I find myself just a couple of hours from seeing Soulstice Theatre’s production of Children of a Lesser God. It’s been decades since the William Hurt/Marlee Matlin film adaptation came out and I don’t recall ever seeing it all the way through, but.. more
May 8, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
I Am My Own Wife
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s latest production, I Am My Own Wife, features more I Am My Own Wife ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Life After People
With global climate change, the war on terrorism and the dark roster of Oscar nominees, it’s little wonder that anxious thoughts are turned toward an uncertain future. Apocalyptic daydreams have gained renewed force. While Protestant fundamental.. more
Mar 18, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Enchanted April
The Milwaukee Repertory Theatre previews its latest production Enchanted April, tonight a Enchanted April ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments