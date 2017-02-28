The Replacements
NE-HI: Offers (Grand Jury)
If there hadn’t been a minor garage-rock revival happening in Chicago a few years ago, NE-HI would probably have helped to create one with the fun blast of its homonymous debut album, released in 2014. Its second album, Offers, buzzes with ... more
Feb 28, 2017 2:50 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
The Replacements were the most beloved punk rock band to emerge from Minneapolis’ flourishing scene in the 1980s. Veteran rock critic Bob Mehr chronicles their story in lavish detail with Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements. more
May 31, 2016 2:23 PM David Luhrssen Books
Midnight Reruns Partner with Tommy Stinson on ‘Force of Nurture’
Replacements bassist Tommy Stinson took an unorthodox approach to producing the latest record from Milwaukee’s Midnight Reruns. more
Oct 27, 2015 9:19 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Bully w/ Whips @ Cactus Club
Rising Nashville rockers Bully channeled Nirvana and The Replacements as they tore through a ripping set of punk Thursday night. more
May 29, 2015 9:00 AM Andrew Penkalski Concert Reviews
The Replacements @ The Eagles Ballroom
The Replacements delivered everything fans could have hoped for from a Replacements reunion show Saturday night. more
May 4, 2015 7:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: April 30 - May 5
A new month brings The Replacements, Crosby, Stills & Nash and Death Cab For Cutie to Milwaukee. more
Apr 28, 2015 9:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Stream the New Midnight Reruns EP, 'Get Me Out'
The transcendently hooky Milwaukee rock quartet Midnight Reruns will play the show they were born to play this Saturday when they open for one of their primary muses, The Replacements, at the Rave. And ahead of that show they've got some new music.. more
Apr 27, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2015 Spring Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, it's our annual spring concert preview. Matt Schoeffler fills in for host Ryan Schleicher to join Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I as we run down the shows we're most excited about—and, to be sure, there's a lot to l.. more
Feb 19, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Replacements to Play The Rave in May
One of the most influential underground rock bands of the '80s, The Replacements are now also a model for how a reunited band can carry on with dignity. Since singer/guitarist Paul Westerberg and bassist Tommy Stinson regrouped in 2012, they've ca.. more
Feb 9, 2015 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Pablove 6 @ Turner Hall Ballroom
For its sixth year, Milwaukee’s annual Pablove benefit concert embraced cover bands with a twist. more
Jan 19, 2015 12:05 PM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Jon Phillip Sobers Up, Rocks Out in the ‘Good Land’
By the time Jon Phillip sloshed off his plane at Mitchell International, he was blackout drunk. more
Jul 9, 2013 10:36 PM Tea Krulos Music Feature
Hugh Bob and the Hustle Do The Replacements
The Replacements were a lot of things—the bedrock of the Minneapolis music scene; the quintessential underground rock band of the '80s; a case study for why underground bands are best left in the underground—but to plenty of fans they were simply .. more
Nov 6, 2012 7:45 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee's Best Cover/Tribute Band
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Best of Milwaukee 2009 1 Comments
Hot Podcast Action
Muzzle of Bees' Ryan Matteson and WMSE's Ryan Schleicher were kind enough to have me on the 22nd edition of their joint podcast this week. As always, the podcast is a treasure trove of great new music recommendations; this installment features lov.. more
Sep 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
No Replacement
JimWalsh’s TheReplacements: All Over But the Shouting—An Oral History The ,Books more
Jun 18, 2008 12:00 AM Blaine Schultz Books