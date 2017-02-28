RSS

The Replacements

If there hadn’t been a minor garage-rock revival happening in Chicago a few years ago, NE-HI would probably have helped to create one with the fun blast of its homonymous debut album, released in 2014. Its second album, Offers, buzzes with ... more

Feb 28, 2017 2:50 PM Album Reviews

The Replacements were the most beloved punk rock band to emerge from Minneapolis’ flourishing scene in the 1980s. Veteran rock critic Bob Mehr chronicles their story in lavish detail with Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements. more

May 31, 2016 2:23 PM Books

Photo by Gary Sabin

Replacements bassist Tommy Stinson took an unorthodox approach to producing the latest record from Milwaukee’s Midnight Reruns. more

Oct 27, 2015 9:19 PM Music Feature

Photo Credit: Andrew Penkalski

Rising Nashville rockers Bully channeled Nirvana and The Replacements as they tore through a ripping set of punk Thursday night. more

May 29, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

Photo credit: Alexander Stafford

The Replacements delivered everything fans could have hoped for from a Replacements reunion show Saturday night. more

May 4, 2015 7:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

A new month brings The Replacements, Crosby, Stills & Nash and Death Cab For Cutie to Milwaukee. more

Apr 28, 2015 9:34 PM This Week in Milwaukee

facebook.com/midnightreruns

The transcendently hooky Milwaukee rock quartet Midnight Reruns will play the show they were born to play this Saturday when they open for one of their primary muses, The Replacements, at the Rave. And ahead of that show they've got some new music.. more

Apr 27, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, it's our annual spring concert preview. Matt Schoeffler fills in for host Ryan Schleicher to join Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I as we run down the shows we're most excited about—and, to be sure, there's a lot to l.. more

Feb 19, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

The Replacements / via Facebook

One of the most influential underground rock bands of the '80s, The Replacements are now also a model for how a reunited band can carry on with dignity. Since singer/guitarist Paul Westerberg and bassist Tommy Stinson regrouped in 2012, they've ca.. more

Feb 9, 2015 9:00 PM On Music

Benjamin Wick

For its sixth year, Milwaukee’s annual Pablove benefit concert embraced cover bands with a twist. more

Jan 19, 2015 12:05 PM Concert Reviews

By the time Jon Phillip sloshed off his plane at Mitchell International, he was blackout drunk. more

Jul 9, 2013 10:36 PM Music Feature

The Replacements were a lot of things—the bedrock of the Minneapolis music scene; the quintessential underground rock band of the '80s; a case study for why underground bands are best left in the underground—but to plenty of fans they were simply .. more

Nov 6, 2012 7:45 PM On Music

Monday Music: Despite threatening weather, Musical Mondays opened its 13th season on a perfect summer’s eve at Lake Park. More than 300 people brought picnics and libations, enjoying Dan Dance and his trio. The pianist’s fan club included w... more

Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Holly Golightly is an artist stuck in a rut, and that’s just fine with her.The U.K. garage-rock songstress introduced herself to the world in the early ’90s as a member of the Thee Headcoatees, an all-girl garage quartet assembled by Billy ... more

Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

Throughout the summer, the Italian Community Center hosts free live music as part of its Monday through Thursday Courtyard Music Series. Mondays are dedicated to jazz, with tonight’s performance coming from singer Gail Valenti and the Joel more

Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009 1 Comments

Muzzle of Bees' Ryan Matteson and WMSE's Ryan Schleicher were kind enough to have me on the 22nd edition of their joint podcast this week. As always, the podcast is a treasure trove of great new music recommendations; this installment features lov.. more

Sep 11, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Trough February 22nd, Next Act Theatre stages its production of Lee Blessing’s drama Going To St. Ives. It’s the story of a British ocular surgeon and the mother of a brutal African dictator. The Next Act production features Milwaukee Rep resident.. more

Feb 4, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

Voters in Oak Creek and South Milwaukee can choose an Assembly representative,Elections more

Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Elections

  JimWalsh’s TheReplacements: All Over But the Shouting—An Oral History The ,Books more

Jun 18, 2008 12:00 AM Books

