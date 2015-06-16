RSS

Repo Men

safe house mke.jpg.jpe

Thomas Hawk, Flickr CC

The Safe House, theiconic spy-themed Milwaukee bar and restaurant, has been sold to the Marcus Restaurant Group as oftoday. The previous owners, Dave and Shuana Baldwin, have retired. They ownedthe restaurant for 49 years. The restaurant open.. more

Jun 16, 2015 9:24 PM Around MKE

 In 1992, Bob Dylanwas in one of his periodic creative slumps as a recording artist, and his liveshows were already getting shaky. Perhaps the admiring musical cast assembledthat year to mark the 30th anniversary of his firs.. more

Mar 11, 2014 3:54 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11745.jpe

In the near future, the rich extend their lives using robotic spare parts sold by a corporation calling itself the Union. Organs cost upwards of $600,000 and are financed at 19% interest. Pitchman Frank (Liev Schreiber) persuades the reluct... more

Aug 2, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

blogimage10072.jpe

For a price, any organ in your body can be replaced. But it can also be repossessed. Repo Men stars Jude Law and Forest Whitaker. To get your chance to get into the advanced screening of this movie (Tuesday, March 16 at the Majestic at 7:30... more

Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Film Clips

SOCIAL UPDATES