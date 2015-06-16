Repo Men
The Safe House Now Under New Ownership
The Safe House, theiconic spy-themed Milwaukee bar and restaurant, has been sold to the Marcus Restaurant Group as oftoday. The previous owners, Dave and Shuana Baldwin, have retired. They ownedthe restaurant for 49 years. The restaurant open.. more
Jun 16, 2015 9:24 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Bob Dylan’s Tribute Concert
In 1992, Bob Dylanwas in one of his periodic creative slumps as a recording artist, and his liveshows were already getting shaky. Perhaps the admiring musical cast assembledthat year to mark the 30th anniversary of his firs.. more
Mar 11, 2014 3:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
In the near future, the rich extend their lives using robotic spare parts sold by a corporation calling itself the Union. Organs cost upwards of $600,000 and are financed at 19% interest. Pitchman Frank (Liev Schreiber) persuades the reluct... more
Aug 2, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Repo Men
For a price, any organ in your body can be replaced. But it can also be repossessed. Repo Men stars Jude Law and Forest Whitaker. To get your chance to get into the advanced screening of this movie (Tuesday, March 16 at the Majestic at 7:30... more
Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Film Clips