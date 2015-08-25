Reproductive Freedom
2015 Fall Video Game Preview!
The beginning of a new school year. Presidential and local elections. The end of daylight saving. None of these fall events are more important than video games. Each autumn, the video game industry lets loose a devastating chain of high profile re.. more
Aug 25, 2015 4:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Is Walker Looking Out for Women’s Health and Safety?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more
Oct 15, 2014 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 47 Comments
Issue of the Week: Women’s Reproductive Freedoms Threatened
Here’s the good news for supporters of reproductive rights: Last week, the president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, Nancy Keenan, visited Milwaukee to honor the dedicated staff of Affiliated Medical Services with its new Dr. Tiller award, giv... more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 13 Comments